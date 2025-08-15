Neon Equity's Sustainable Surge: Strong EBIT Growth in H1 2025
DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG's EBIT soared in H1 2025, while net profit dipped. With strategic acquisitions and expansion plans, the company is poised for impactful growth.
- DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG reported a significant year-over-year increase in EBIT for the first half of 2025, rising from EUR 3.6 million to EUR 5.7 million.
- The net profit for the first half of 2025 was EUR 3.5 million, compared to EUR 5.5 million in the same period of 2024.
- The company strengthened its portfolio by acquiring Save the Water Holding AG, which developed a water-free hand-cleaning solution under the brand "SOAPEYA."
- Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit plans to expand its impact investment portfolio in the second half of 2025, with several investment processes already at an advanced stage.
- CEO Ole Nixdorff highlighted the company's strong operational performance and commitment to supporting companies with a positive societal and environmental impact.
- The full half-year financial report will be available on Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit’s website from August 18, 2025.
