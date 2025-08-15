CureVac's 2025 Mid-Year Financial Surge & Key Business Insights

BioNTech intends to acquire all shares of CureVac, uniting two German companies to advance mRNA-based treatments globally.

CureVac resolved all pending patent litigation in the U.S. with Pfizer/BioNTech related to mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines.

CureVac received clearance from the European Medicines Agency for CVHNLC, a cancer immunotherapy candidate targeting squamous non-small cell lung cancer.

CureVac has a strong cash position of €392.7 million as of June 30, 2025, with an expected cash runway into 2028.

Revenues for the first half of 2025 decreased significantly compared to 2024, primarily due to restructuring of the partnership with GSK and lower sales to CRISPR Therapeutics.

Operating loss for the first half of 2025 decreased compared to 2024, attributed to cost reductions and strategic restructuring initiated in July 2024.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at CureVac is on 10.11.2025.

The price of CureVac at the time of the news was 4,6940EUR and was down -0,76 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,6860EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,17 % since publication.





