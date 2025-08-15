DAX, Xunlei (A) (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: D-Wave Quantum Inc.
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Xunlei (A) (A)
|+29,03 %
|Internet
|🥈
|CStone Pharmaceuticals
|+23,46 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Nu Holdings Limited Registered (A)
|+16,01 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Registered
|-18,83 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Gambling.com Group
|-18,99 %
|Dienstleistungen
|🟥
|Nikola Corporation
|-60,00 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Opendoor Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Unitedhealth Group
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Vizsla Copper
|Rohstoffe
|D-Wave Quantum
|Informationstechnologie
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
|Lilium Registered (A)
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|157
|-
|🥈
|ThyssenKrupp
|68
|Stahl und Bergbau
|🥉
|TUI
|65
|Hotels/Tourismus
|Novo Nordisk
|62
|Pharmaindustrie
|Almonty Industries
|57
|Rohstoffe
|Evotec
|32
|Biotechnologie
