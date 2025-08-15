    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsOpendoor Technologies AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Opendoor Technologies
    DAX, Xunlei (A) (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Xunlei (A) (A) +29,03 % Internet Nachrichten
    🥈 CStone Pharmaceuticals +23,46 % Biotechnologie Nachrichten
    🥉 Nu Holdings Limited Registered (A) +16,01 % Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Registered -18,83 % Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Gambling.com Group -18,99 % Dienstleistungen Nachrichten
    🟥 Nikola Corporation -60,00 % Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Opendoor Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Unitedhealth Group Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Vizsla Copper Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      D-Wave Quantum Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Almonty Industries Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Lilium Registered (A) Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt Forum Nachrichten

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 157 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 ThyssenKrupp 68 Stahl und Bergbau Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 TUI 65 Hotels/Tourismus Forum Nachrichten
      Novo Nordisk 62 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Almonty Industries 57 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Evotec 32 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten




    DAX, Xunlei (A) (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.