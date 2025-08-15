    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    cooldown°earth welcomes North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) funding for matterr / - Public funds and public welfare capital accelerate circular technology - (FOTO)

    Düsseldorf/Berlin (ots) - The non-profit cooldown°earth foundation congratulates
    its portfolio company matterr on receiving funding confirmation from the state
    of North Rhine-Westphalia as part of the EFRE/JTF program "Produktives.NRW".
    Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Mona Neubaur presented the
    funding approval on August 6 in Düsseldorf.

    To help end the export of waste from industrialised nations-a practice that
    currently places a disproportionate burden on the world's poorest
    countries-matterr has developed a globally patented solution capable of
    repeatedly transforming waste back into high-quality raw materials.

    With this funding, matterr can accelerate the construction of its second plant,
    now on a small industrial scale, in North Rhine-Westphalia. The core technology
    is the depolymerization of PET under mild conditions. This allows mixed waste
    such as multi-layer packaging or mixed textile fabrics to be broken down into
    their primary components and fossil raw materials to be replaced on a large
    scale. By returning the monomer-based process to primary material quality, it
    enables molecular upcycling: Polyester textiles, which previously could only be
    recycled for low-quality applications, are now being used to create products of
    the highest quality - not only new textiles, but even packaging that is approved
    for food contact.

    " This is a unique partnership," says Wolfgang K. Hoever, founder of
    cooldown°earth. "A charitable foundation takes the lead, the state follows - and
    the result is infrastructure that turns hard-to-recycle waste into a circular
    GreenTech product. This is great news for climate protection and for our region
    as a business location."

    The funding commitment awarded to matterr is not only the first from this
    programme but also the maximum possible grant amount of EUR30 million . The
    planned NRW facility is scheduled to start operations in 2027 with an annual
    capacity of 10,000 tonnes.

    cooldown°earth is not the recipient of the funding, but an early investor and
    enabler. Any potential returns from its stake will, in accordance with its
    statutes, be reinvested in non-profit climate and environmental protection
    projects.

    Background

    - The State of NRW and the EU support strategic technologies under the
    Produktives.NRW (EFRE/JTF 2021-2027) programme to ensure they remain in
    NRW/Europe. The first grants went to, among others, matterr ("revolPET plant")
    and Greenlyte . Minister Neubaur highlighted the triple benefit for climate,
    jobs and innovation. (Pressrelease NRW) (https://www.land.nrw/pressemitteilung
    /recycling-trifft-high-tech-millionenfoerderung-der-eu-fuer-gruene-chemie-im)
    - matterr's own statement details the funding amount, schedule and process; the
    plant will replace fossil-based PET feedstock with primary-quality recycled
    material . (Pressrelease matterr) (https://docs.google.com/document/d/1M7p-bQe
    HOTUP3oAir04FYBjGQmeXzVzg/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=113990110430037962310&rtpof=tr
    ue&sd=true)

    About cooldown°earth:

    The cooldown°earth foundation is a private, non-profit foundation based in
    Krefeld, Germany. Founded in 2013 by Dr. Annekathrin Edelmann and Wolfgang K.
    Hoever, it works to promote social cohesion and climate protection. Projects
    include the

    Digital Climate School , which helps schools integrate education for sustainable
    development into their curricula. The foundation fosters skills in using new
    technologies for sustainability and strengthens motivation for the responsible
    use of the planet's natural resources. http://www.cooldown.earth/

    For further information or interview requests:

    Wolfgang K. Hoever
    -Chairman of the Board-
    cooldown°earth foundation
    Tiergartenstr.81
    D-47800 Krefeld
    mailto:presse@cooldown.earth

