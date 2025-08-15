cooldown°earth welcomes North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) funding for matterr / - Public funds and public welfare capital accelerate circular technology - (FOTO)
Düsseldorf/Berlin (ots) - The non-profit cooldown°earth foundation congratulates
its portfolio company matterr on receiving funding confirmation from the state
of North Rhine-Westphalia as part of the EFRE/JTF program "Produktives.NRW".
Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Mona Neubaur presented the
funding approval on August 6 in Düsseldorf.
To help end the export of waste from industrialised nations-a practice that
currently places a disproportionate burden on the world's poorest
countries-matterr has developed a globally patented solution capable of
repeatedly transforming waste back into high-quality raw materials.
its portfolio company matterr on receiving funding confirmation from the state
of North Rhine-Westphalia as part of the EFRE/JTF program "Produktives.NRW".
Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Mona Neubaur presented the
funding approval on August 6 in Düsseldorf.
To help end the export of waste from industrialised nations-a practice that
currently places a disproportionate burden on the world's poorest
countries-matterr has developed a globally patented solution capable of
repeatedly transforming waste back into high-quality raw materials.
With this funding, matterr can accelerate the construction of its second plant,
now on a small industrial scale, in North Rhine-Westphalia. The core technology
is the depolymerization of PET under mild conditions. This allows mixed waste
such as multi-layer packaging or mixed textile fabrics to be broken down into
their primary components and fossil raw materials to be replaced on a large
scale. By returning the monomer-based process to primary material quality, it
enables molecular upcycling: Polyester textiles, which previously could only be
recycled for low-quality applications, are now being used to create products of
the highest quality - not only new textiles, but even packaging that is approved
for food contact.
" This is a unique partnership," says Wolfgang K. Hoever, founder of
cooldown°earth. "A charitable foundation takes the lead, the state follows - and
the result is infrastructure that turns hard-to-recycle waste into a circular
GreenTech product. This is great news for climate protection and for our region
as a business location."
The funding commitment awarded to matterr is not only the first from this
programme but also the maximum possible grant amount of EUR30 million . The
planned NRW facility is scheduled to start operations in 2027 with an annual
capacity of 10,000 tonnes.
cooldown°earth is not the recipient of the funding, but an early investor and
enabler. Any potential returns from its stake will, in accordance with its
statutes, be reinvested in non-profit climate and environmental protection
projects.
Background
- The State of NRW and the EU support strategic technologies under the
Produktives.NRW (EFRE/JTF 2021-2027) programme to ensure they remain in
NRW/Europe. The first grants went to, among others, matterr ("revolPET plant")
and Greenlyte . Minister Neubaur highlighted the triple benefit for climate,
jobs and innovation. (Pressrelease NRW) (https://www.land.nrw/pressemitteilung
/recycling-trifft-high-tech-millionenfoerderung-der-eu-fuer-gruene-chemie-im)
- matterr's own statement details the funding amount, schedule and process; the
plant will replace fossil-based PET feedstock with primary-quality recycled
material . (Pressrelease matterr) (https://docs.google.com/document/d/1M7p-bQe
HOTUP3oAir04FYBjGQmeXzVzg/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=113990110430037962310&rtpof=tr
ue&sd=true)
About cooldown°earth:
The cooldown°earth foundation is a private, non-profit foundation based in
Krefeld, Germany. Founded in 2013 by Dr. Annekathrin Edelmann and Wolfgang K.
Hoever, it works to promote social cohesion and climate protection. Projects
include the
Digital Climate School , which helps schools integrate education for sustainable
development into their curricula. The foundation fosters skills in using new
technologies for sustainability and strengthens motivation for the responsible
use of the planet's natural resources. http://www.cooldown.earth/
For further information or interview requests:
Wolfgang K. Hoever
-Chairman of the Board-
cooldown°earth foundation
Tiergartenstr.81
D-47800 Krefeld
mailto:presse@cooldown.earth
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/176341/6097860
OTS: cooldown°earth foundation
now on a small industrial scale, in North Rhine-Westphalia. The core technology
is the depolymerization of PET under mild conditions. This allows mixed waste
such as multi-layer packaging or mixed textile fabrics to be broken down into
their primary components and fossil raw materials to be replaced on a large
scale. By returning the monomer-based process to primary material quality, it
enables molecular upcycling: Polyester textiles, which previously could only be
recycled for low-quality applications, are now being used to create products of
the highest quality - not only new textiles, but even packaging that is approved
for food contact.
" This is a unique partnership," says Wolfgang K. Hoever, founder of
cooldown°earth. "A charitable foundation takes the lead, the state follows - and
the result is infrastructure that turns hard-to-recycle waste into a circular
GreenTech product. This is great news for climate protection and for our region
as a business location."
The funding commitment awarded to matterr is not only the first from this
programme but also the maximum possible grant amount of EUR30 million . The
planned NRW facility is scheduled to start operations in 2027 with an annual
capacity of 10,000 tonnes.
cooldown°earth is not the recipient of the funding, but an early investor and
enabler. Any potential returns from its stake will, in accordance with its
statutes, be reinvested in non-profit climate and environmental protection
projects.
Background
- The State of NRW and the EU support strategic technologies under the
Produktives.NRW (EFRE/JTF 2021-2027) programme to ensure they remain in
NRW/Europe. The first grants went to, among others, matterr ("revolPET plant")
and Greenlyte . Minister Neubaur highlighted the triple benefit for climate,
jobs and innovation. (Pressrelease NRW) (https://www.land.nrw/pressemitteilung
/recycling-trifft-high-tech-millionenfoerderung-der-eu-fuer-gruene-chemie-im)
- matterr's own statement details the funding amount, schedule and process; the
plant will replace fossil-based PET feedstock with primary-quality recycled
material . (Pressrelease matterr) (https://docs.google.com/document/d/1M7p-bQe
HOTUP3oAir04FYBjGQmeXzVzg/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=113990110430037962310&rtpof=tr
ue&sd=true)
About cooldown°earth:
The cooldown°earth foundation is a private, non-profit foundation based in
Krefeld, Germany. Founded in 2013 by Dr. Annekathrin Edelmann and Wolfgang K.
Hoever, it works to promote social cohesion and climate protection. Projects
include the
Digital Climate School , which helps schools integrate education for sustainable
development into their curricula. The foundation fosters skills in using new
technologies for sustainability and strengthens motivation for the responsible
use of the planet's natural resources. http://www.cooldown.earth/
For further information or interview requests:
Wolfgang K. Hoever
-Chairman of the Board-
cooldown°earth foundation
Tiergartenstr.81
D-47800 Krefeld
mailto:presse@cooldown.earth
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/176341/6097860
OTS: cooldown°earth foundation
Autor folgen