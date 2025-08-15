cooldown°earth welcomes North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) funding for matterr / - Public funds and public welfare capital accelerate circular technology - (FOTO)

Düsseldorf/Berlin (ots) - The non-profit cooldown°earth foundation congratulates

its portfolio company matterr on receiving funding confirmation from the state

of North Rhine-Westphalia as part of the EFRE/JTF program "Produktives.NRW".

Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Mona Neubaur presented the

funding approval on August 6 in Düsseldorf.



To help end the export of waste from industrialised nations-a practice that

currently places a disproportionate burden on the world's poorest

countries-matterr has developed a globally patented solution capable of

repeatedly transforming waste back into high-quality raw materials.





With this funding, matterr can accelerate the construction of its second plant,

now on a small industrial scale, in North Rhine-Westphalia. The core technology

is the depolymerization of PET under mild conditions. This allows mixed waste

such as multi-layer packaging or mixed textile fabrics to be broken down into

their primary components and fossil raw materials to be replaced on a large

scale. By returning the monomer-based process to primary material quality, it

enables molecular upcycling: Polyester textiles, which previously could only be

recycled for low-quality applications, are now being used to create products of

the highest quality - not only new textiles, but even packaging that is approved

for food contact.



" This is a unique partnership," says Wolfgang K. Hoever, founder of

cooldown°earth. "A charitable foundation takes the lead, the state follows - and

the result is infrastructure that turns hard-to-recycle waste into a circular

GreenTech product. This is great news for climate protection and for our region

as a business location."



The funding commitment awarded to matterr is not only the first from this

programme but also the maximum possible grant amount of EUR30 million . The

planned NRW facility is scheduled to start operations in 2027 with an annual

capacity of 10,000 tonnes.



cooldown°earth is not the recipient of the funding, but an early investor and

enabler. Any potential returns from its stake will, in accordance with its

statutes, be reinvested in non-profit climate and environmental protection

projects.



Background



- The State of NRW and the EU support strategic technologies under the

Produktives.NRW (EFRE/JTF 2021-2027) programme to ensure they remain in

NRW/Europe. The first grants went to, among others, matterr ("revolPET plant")

and Greenlyte . Minister Neubaur highlighted the triple benefit for climate,

jobs and innovation. (Pressrelease NRW) (https://www.land.nrw/pressemitteilung

/recycling-trifft-high-tech-millionenfoerderung-der-eu-fuer-gruene-chemie-im)

- matterr's own statement details the funding amount, schedule and process; the

plant will replace fossil-based PET feedstock with primary-quality recycled

material . (Pressrelease matterr) (https://docs.google.com/document/d/1M7p-bQe

HOTUP3oAir04FYBjGQmeXzVzg/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=113990110430037962310&rtpof=tr

ue&sd=true)



About cooldown°earth:



The cooldown°earth foundation is a private, non-profit foundation based in

Krefeld, Germany. Founded in 2013 by Dr. Annekathrin Edelmann and Wolfgang K.

Hoever, it works to promote social cohesion and climate protection. Projects

include the



Digital Climate School , which helps schools integrate education for sustainable

development into their curricula. The foundation fosters skills in using new

technologies for sustainability and strengthens motivation for the responsible

use of the planet's natural resources. http://www.cooldown.earth/



