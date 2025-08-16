TAG's Poland Deal Boosts 2026 Dividends After Strong 2025 Performance

TAG Immobilien AG has signed an agreement to acquire approximately 5,300 rental units in Poland for PLN 2,405m (around EUR 565m).

The rental units are located in Poland's six largest cities, reinforcing TAG's presence in Wroclaw, Poznan, and Lodz, and entering the markets in Warsaw, Krakow, and Gdansk.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of Q3 or during Q4 2025, pending approval from the Polish antitrust authority.

Following the acquisition, TAG will own around 8,700 rental units in Poland, with an additional 1,450 units under construction, aiming to reach 10,000 units ahead of schedule.

TAG plans to increase its dividend payout ratio to at least 50% of FFO I from 2026, supported by strong financial performance in H1 2025 and the acquisition's cash flow contribution.

Poland's economy shows strong fundamentals, with significant increases in sales prices and rents for newly built apartments, making it an attractive market for TAG's expansion.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at TAG Immobilien is on 11.11.2025.

