Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 33/25
Foto: Sartorius
Liebe wallstreetONLINE Nutzer,
in wöchentlichen Abschnitten bieten wir Ihnen die 5 Top und Flop Aktien der Kalenderwoche 33/25, übersichtlich in einer Chartgalerie dargestellt, an. Es werden jeweils die Top und Flop Aktien folgender Indizes in einer Galerie gezeigt: DAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones, US Tech 100, E-Stoxx 50, SMI, ATX, Hang Seng.
Die Zusammenstellung steht Ihnen am Samstag, mit den Daten der vergangenen Woche zur Verfügung. Abonnieren Sie jetzt den Autor um stets auf dem Laufenden zu sein.
Viel Spaß beim Gebrauch dieser übersichtlichen, kumulierten Wertpapier Darstellung!
Commerzbank
Performance KW 33/25: +12,01 %
DAX Top 1
Sartorius Vz.
Performance KW 33/25: +10,13 %
DAX Top 2
Fresenius
Performance KW 33/25: +8,44 %
DAX Top 3
DAX Top 4
Volkswagen (VW) Vz
Performance KW 33/25: +6,59 %
DAX Top 5
RWE
Performance KW 33/25: -2,82 %
DAX Flop 1
Münchener Rück
Performance KW 33/25: -3,53 %
DAX Flop 2
Rheinmetall
Performance KW 33/25: -3,73 %
DAX Flop 3
SAP
Performance KW 33/25: -4,55 %
DAX Flop 4
Hannover Rueck
Performance KW 33/25: -6,87 %
DAX Flop 5
Sartorius Vz.
Performance KW 33/25: +10,13 %
TecDAX Top 1
TecDAX Top 2
SMA Solar Technology
Performance KW 33/25: +5,22 %
TecDAX Top 3
freenet
Performance KW 33/25: +3,90 %
TecDAX Top 4
Deutsche Telekom
Performance KW 33/25: +2,77 %
TecDAX Top 5
Nagarro
Performance KW 33/25: -5,69 %
TecDAX Flop 1
IONOS Group
Performance KW 33/25: -7,49 %
TecDAX Flop 2
SUESS MicroTec
Performance KW 33/25: -8,29 %
TecDAX Flop 3
Nemetschek
Performance KW 33/25: -8,43 %
TecDAX Flop 4
Eckert & Ziegler
Performance KW 33/25: -11,43 %
TecDAX Flop 5
Unitedhealth Group
Performance KW 33/25: +24,33 %
Dow Jones Top 1
Merck & Co
Performance KW 33/25: +5,07 %
Dow Jones Top 2
Apple
Performance KW 33/25: +4,43 %
Dow Jones Top 3
Sherwin-Williams
Performance KW 33/25: +3,86 %
Dow Jones Top 4
Nike (B)
Performance KW 33/25: +3,65 %
Dow Jones Top 5
NVIDIA
Performance KW 33/25: -0,78 %
Dow Jones Flop 1
Caterpillar
Performance KW 33/25: -3,03 %
Dow Jones Flop 2
Walmart
Performance KW 33/25: -3,26 %
Dow Jones Flop 3
IBM
Performance KW 33/25: -3,68 %
Dow Jones Flop 4
Cisco Systems
Performance KW 33/25: -5,82 %
Dow Jones Flop 5
Intel
Performance KW 33/25: +23,35 %
US Tech 100 Top 1
NXP Semiconductors
Performance KW 33/25: +11,32 %
US Tech 100 Top 2
Biogen
Performance KW 33/25: +8,49 %
US Tech 100 Top 3
Micron Technology
Performance KW 33/25: +7,99 %
US Tech 100 Top 4
Qualcomm
Performance KW 33/25: +7,87 %
US Tech 100 Top 5
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Performance KW 33/25: -7,96 %
US Tech 100 Flop 1
DoorDash Registered (A)
Performance KW 33/25: -8,02 %
US Tech 100 Flop 2
Applied Materials
Performance KW 33/25: -11,87 %
US Tech 100 Flop 3
Axon Enterprise
Performance KW 33/25: -13,29 %
US Tech 100 Flop 4
The Trade Desk Registered (A)
Performance KW 33/25: -18,24 %
US Tech 100 Flop 5
E-Stoxx 50 Top 1
Volkswagen (VW) Vz
Performance KW 33/25: +6,59 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 2
BBVA
Performance KW 33/25: +6,32 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 3
UniCredit
Performance KW 33/25: +5,93 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 4
Intesa Sanpaolo
Performance KW 33/25: +5,90 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 5
Münchener Rück
Performance KW 33/25: -3,53 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 1
Rheinmetall
Performance KW 33/25: -3,73 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 2
SAP
Performance KW 33/25: -4,55 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 3
Wolters Kluwer
Performance KW 33/25: -8,01 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 4
Adyen Parts Sociales
Performance KW 33/25: -8,02 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 5
Amrize
Performance KW 33/25: +9,65 %
SMI Top 1
Novartis
Performance KW 33/25: +5,08 %
SMI Top 2
UBS Group
Performance KW 33/25: +3,52 %
SMI Top 3
Roche Holding
Performance KW 33/25: +2,59 %
SMI Top 4
Zurich Insurance Group
Performance KW 33/25: +2,08 %
SMI Top 5
Geberit
Performance KW 33/25: -1,21 %
SMI Flop 1
Sika
Performance KW 33/25: -1,22 %
SMI Flop 2
Swisscom
Performance KW 33/25: -1,70 %
SMI Flop 3
Givaudan
Performance KW 33/25: -3,03 %
SMI Flop 4
Swiss Re
Performance KW 33/25: -3,98 %
SMI Flop 5
DO & CO
Performance KW 33/25: +13,15 %
ATX Top 1
Raiffeisen Bank International
Performance KW 33/25: +10,14 %
ATX Top 2
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Performance KW 33/25: +8,95 %
ATX Top 3
BAWAG Group
Performance KW 33/25: +4,96 %
ATX Top 4
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Performance KW 33/25: +4,65 %
ATX Top 5
EVN
Performance KW 33/25: -0,62 %
ATX Flop 1
Verbund Akt.(A)
Performance KW 33/25: -0,99 %
ATX Flop 2
CA-Immobilien-Anlagen
Performance KW 33/25: -1,65 %
ATX Flop 3
Lenzing
Performance KW 33/25: -2,55 %
ATX Flop 4
Oesterreichische Post
Performance KW 33/25: -4,72 %
ATX Flop 5
JD Health International
Performance KW 33/25: +18,07 %
Hang Seng Top 1
BOC Hong Kong (Holdings)
Performance KW 33/25: +14,44 %
Hang Seng Top 2
Xinyi Solar Holdings
Performance KW 33/25: +10,30 %
Hang Seng Top 3
BYD Electronic (International)
Performance KW 33/25: +9,77 %
Hang Seng Top 4
Techtronic Industries
Performance KW 33/25: +9,23 %
Hang Seng Top 5
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Performance KW 33/25: -2,67 %
Hang Seng Flop 1
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (H)
Performance KW 33/25: -2,93 %
Hang Seng Flop 2
China Construction Bank (H)
Performance KW 33/25: -3,11 %
Hang Seng Flop 3
ZTO Express (Cayman) Registered (A)
Performance KW 33/25: -4,21 %
Hang Seng Flop 4
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company
Performance KW 33/25: -9,01 %
Hang Seng Flop 5
