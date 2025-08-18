    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHIAG Immobilien Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu HIAG Immobilien Holding
    Profit Surges Amid Robust Business Model

    HIAG's strategic focus and market acumen propelled impressive financial growth in early 2025, setting the stage for continued success.

    • Property income increased by 5.8% to CHF 39.3 million in the first half of 2025.
    • The overall portfolio was revalued by CHF 26.6 million, influenced by progress in project development.
    • Net income for the period rose by 23.3% to CHF 44.6 million, with a strong balance sheet and net LTV of < 40%.
    • HIAG sharpened its strategy to focus on sustainable earnings growth, emphasizing site development, portfolio and asset management, and transactions.
    • Successful project completions and dynamic marketing contributed to increased property income and higher profits from property sales.
    • HIAG expects continued positive business development in the second half of 2025, supported by favorable market conditions and strategic initiatives.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at HIAG Immobilien Holding is on 18.08.2025.


