YOC AG Boosts Revenue by 10% in H1 2025; Earnings Hit by One-Offs
YOC AG has set the stage for a promising 2025, showcasing a robust 10% revenue surge in the first half. With revenues climbing to EUR 17.1 million, the company outpaced its previous year's performance. Despite facing one-off negative effects totaling EUR 1.2 million, YOC AG remains resilient. The strategic investment in the VIS.X platform underscores YOC AG's commitment to enhancing campaign effectiveness. Looking ahead, YOC AG anticipates further growth, projecting revenues up to EUR 41.0 million for the full year.
- YOC AG reported a 10% increase in revenue for H1 2025, reaching EUR 17.1 million compared to EUR 15.5 million in H1 2024.
- The company experienced a 3% revenue growth in Q1 2025, followed by a 16% increase in Q2 2025.
- Operating EBITDA for H1 2025 was EUR 0.5 million, down from EUR 1.8 million in H1 2024, with a consolidated net result of EUR -0.7 million.
- One-off negative effects totaling EUR 1.2 million impacted profitability, including currency effects, expansion costs, and higher operating costs.
- YOC AG is investing in its VIS.X platform to enhance campaign effectiveness and audience targeting, strengthening its market position.
- For the full year 2025, YOC AG expects revenues between EUR 39.0 million and EUR 41.0 million, with EBITDA projected between EUR 5.5 million and EUR 6.5 million.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at YOC is on 18.08.2025.
The price of YOC at the time of the news was 13,975EUR and was down -0,18 % compared with the previous day.
10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,250EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,97 % since publication.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.