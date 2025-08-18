YOC AG Boosts Revenue by 10% in H1 2025; Earnings Hit by One-Offs

YOC AG reported a 10% increase in revenue for H1 2025, reaching EUR 17.1 million compared to EUR 15.5 million in H1 2024.

The company experienced a 3% revenue growth in Q1 2025, followed by a 16% increase in Q2 2025.

Operating EBITDA for H1 2025 was EUR 0.5 million, down from EUR 1.8 million in H1 2024, with a consolidated net result of EUR -0.7 million.

One-off negative effects totaling EUR 1.2 million impacted profitability, including currency effects, expansion costs, and higher operating costs.

YOC AG is investing in its VIS.X platform to enhance campaign effectiveness and audience targeting, strengthening its market position.

For the full year 2025, YOC AG expects revenues between EUR 39.0 million and EUR 41.0 million, with EBITDA projected between EUR 5.5 million and EUR 6.5 million.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at YOC is on 18.08.2025.

The price of YOC at the time of the news was 13,975EUR and was down -0,18 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,250EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,97 % since publication.





