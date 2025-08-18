Laut gegen Nazis e.V. secures trademark rights to Germany's largest online Nazi shop (FOTO)

Hamburg (ots) - - The initiative is part of the award-winning "Rights Against

the Right" campaign by Laut gegen Nazis e.V. and the advertising agency Jung von

Matt



Together with Jung von Matt, the association has trademarked the name of

Germany's largest right-wing extremist online shop, "Druck 18."





Druck18 is considered Germany's largest Nazi merchandise shop, run by neo-Nazi

Tommy Frenck, who is regarded as one of the central figures in the right-wing

extremist scene. His online shop offers hundreds of items with racist,

anti-Semitic, and historical revisionist content.



"We have already proven with the trademark registration of individual codes that

we hit Nazis where it hurts them most: their wallets. With 'Druck18', we are

going one step further," says Jörn Menge, founder of Laut gegen Nazis e.V. "To

keep the rights to druck18 and all our secured codes, we need to sell merch

bearing them. That's what we do now under: http://www.druck18.com "



As part of the Rights against the Right campaign, the association has

trademarked the name of the online shop "Druck18" with the aim of preventing the

commercial use of the name by the far-right scene. The operator is no longer

allowed to continue running the shop under this name. Further use will result in

legal consequences, including injunctions and claims for damages.



Philip Schlaffer, a former neo-Nazi, welcomes the move. He operated a right-wing

extremist online shop and knows the scene from the inside: "Most of the scene is

financed through merchandise, and Druck18 is the flagship. Anyone who interferes

with that not only deprives the movement of money, but also of reach and ways of

identification. This initiative really hits the mark."



About Laut gegen Nazis



The association "Laut gegen Nazis" actively opposes the continuing growth of

right-wing extremism. Since 2004, it has made it its mission to bring together

civil society and generate strong public opposition to the ever-growing

right-wing extremism. The NGO supports initiatives and alliances against the

right wing in their public relations work, forms networks, and offers ongoing

advice and support at local events. In this way, the association can contribute

to shaping public opinion and strengthening civil society resistance - for

fundamental democratic values and freedom.



