No Nazi merchandise from Druck18
Laut gegen Nazis e.V. secures trademark rights to Germany's largest online Nazi shop (FOTO)
Hamburg (ots) - - The initiative is part of the award-winning "Rights Against
the Right" campaign by Laut gegen Nazis e.V. and the advertising agency Jung von
Matt
Together with Jung von Matt, the association has trademarked the name of
Germany's largest right-wing extremist online shop, "Druck 18."
the Right" campaign by Laut gegen Nazis e.V. and the advertising agency Jung von
Matt
Together with Jung von Matt, the association has trademarked the name of
Germany's largest right-wing extremist online shop, "Druck 18."
Druck18 is considered Germany's largest Nazi merchandise shop, run by neo-Nazi
Tommy Frenck, who is regarded as one of the central figures in the right-wing
extremist scene. His online shop offers hundreds of items with racist,
anti-Semitic, and historical revisionist content.
"We have already proven with the trademark registration of individual codes that
we hit Nazis where it hurts them most: their wallets. With 'Druck18', we are
going one step further," says Jörn Menge, founder of Laut gegen Nazis e.V. "To
keep the rights to druck18 and all our secured codes, we need to sell merch
bearing them. That's what we do now under: http://www.druck18.com "
As part of the Rights against the Right campaign, the association has
trademarked the name of the online shop "Druck18" with the aim of preventing the
commercial use of the name by the far-right scene. The operator is no longer
allowed to continue running the shop under this name. Further use will result in
legal consequences, including injunctions and claims for damages.
Philip Schlaffer, a former neo-Nazi, welcomes the move. He operated a right-wing
extremist online shop and knows the scene from the inside: "Most of the scene is
financed through merchandise, and Druck18 is the flagship. Anyone who interferes
with that not only deprives the movement of money, but also of reach and ways of
identification. This initiative really hits the mark."
About Laut gegen Nazis
The association "Laut gegen Nazis" actively opposes the continuing growth of
right-wing extremism. Since 2004, it has made it its mission to bring together
civil society and generate strong public opposition to the ever-growing
right-wing extremism. The NGO supports initiatives and alliances against the
right wing in their public relations work, forms networks, and offers ongoing
advice and support at local events. In this way, the association can contribute
to shaping public opinion and strengthening civil society resistance - for
fundamental democratic values and freedom.
