    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht

    Change in leadership at RSG Group USA Inc. (Gold's Gym)

    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Bradford Reynolds succeeds Brian Warne, who is retiring, as Co-CEO / Danny Waggoner continues as Co-CEO (FOTO)

    Dallas, TX (ots) - RSG Group USA Inc. (Gold's Gym) today announced that Bradford
    Reynolds will join the company as Co-Chief Executive Officer, effective on
    September 15, 2025. Reynolds will serve alongside Danny Waggoner, who will
    continue in his current role as Co-CEO. Brian Warne will retire from his Co-CEO
    position following a transition period.

    Danny Waggoner : "Brad brings a strong track record in growth, strategy, and
    operational excellence that will help accelerate our plans across the United
    States. I am excited to continue in my role as Co-CEO, partnering with Brad to
    grow the brand."

    Reynolds joins RSG Group USA from Shipley Donuts, where he served as Chief
    Financial Officer. He brings extensive experience in growth, transformation, and
    corporate development for multi-unit and hospitality brands. His previous
    positions include senior roles as Chief Financial Officer at Smashburger, where
    he led corporate development, and Chief Operating Officer at SBE in the
    restaurant, hotel, and nightlife sectors. He also served as Chief Financial
    Officer at Blaze Pizza for three years. He began his career in investment
    banking with a focus on mergers and acquisitions in the middle and upper middle
    market. A lifelong fitness enthusiast, Reynolds also co-founded and operated a
    strength and conditioning gym in Denver.

    "Together with RSG Group, Gold's Gym is not just building gyms, we're building
    the future of fitness, fueled by our heritage, inspired by innovation, and
    driven by the excitement of limitless growth. As the incoming Co-CEO, I'm
    energized to champion this momentum and help lead our brand into its most
    dynamic chapter yet" said Reynolds.

    Reynolds and Waggoner will lead a disciplined growth plan, centered on
    strengthening our core offerings in strength and performance, investing
    strategically to evolve the brand while cultivating a high-performance culture.
    By adding key talent and aligning resources, they will enhance the performance
    of our company-owned portfolio while driving sustained success across our global
    franchise network.

    Gold's Gym would like to thank outgoing Co-CEO Brian Warne, who will be retiring
    after a transition period. Warne joined the company in 2018, served as Chief
    Financial Officer beginning in 2021, and since April 2023 has co led the United
    States business as Co-CEO.

    "Since joining Gold's Gym in 2018, Warne has played an integral role in guiding
    strategic investments, ensuring thoughtful oversight, and maintaining a strong
    focus on delivering measurable returns on investment. He has contributed to
    strengthening the organization's financial foundation while supporting its
    continued growth in an evolving fitness industry." said Danny Waggoner. "On
    behalf of the entire company, we are thankful for his leadership and heart for
    the brand. We all wish him a fulfilling next chapter."

    "I've been inspired not only by the history of the brand, but by the talented
    and passionate team I've worked alongside every day. Together, we've shared a
    commitment to making smart, strategic decisions that position Gold's Gym for
    lasting success." Brian Warne sums up.

    To ensure a smooth leadership transition, Warne will work closely with Reynolds
    and Waggoner throughout the entire handover process and continue to serve in his
    role. This will guarantee continuity and stability for franchisees, members, and
    colleagues, ensuring the best possible transition.

    About Gold's Gym

    What started out in 1965 as a small gym in Venice Beach, California has since
    become the most iconic fitness company in the world, Gold's Gym. Over the past
    60 years, Gold's Gym has developed into a global brand with nearly 600 locations
    across six continents. Bodybuilding greats such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lou
    Ferrigno, and Franco Columbu trained at the original Gold's Gym, which went on
    to become the most legendary gym in the world. In 2020, RSG Group acquired
    Gold's Gym and integrated the brand into its portfolio, making it a global
    leader in the fitness sector. For more information, visit goldsgym.com.

    About RSG Group

    With more than 4.5 million members in its studios, the RSG Group is one of the
    world's leading companies in the fitness sector. Founded in 1997 by Rainer
    Schaller and still family-owned, the RSG Group has developed into an
    internationally active company. Including its franchisees, it employs 10,000
    people at over 900 locations and is represented in more than 30 countries. The
    extensive and future-oriented portfolio comprises 10 innovative brands,
    including Gold's Gym, McFIT and the JOHN REED Family. The RSG Group is
    constantly setting new standards, ensuring that it is an integral part of its
    customers' active everyday lives.

    Contact:

    RSG Group GmbH
    Head Office
    Saarbrücker Straße 38
    10405 Berlin
    Germany

    T + 49 30 2100 35 0
    F + 49 30 2100 35 115
    mailto:presse@rsggroup.com
    http://www.rsggroup.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180572/6099136
    OTS: RSG Group




    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Change in leadership at RSG Group USA Inc. (Gold's Gym) Bradford Reynolds succeeds Brian Warne, who is retiring, as Co-CEO / Danny Waggoner continues as Co-CEO (FOTO) RSG Group USA Inc. (Gold's Gym) today announced that Bradford Reynolds will join the company as Co-Chief Executive Officer, effective on September 15, 2025. Reynolds will serve alongside Danny Waggoner, who will continue in his current role as …