Bradford Reynolds succeeds Brian Warne, who is retiring, as Co-CEO / Danny Waggoner continues as Co-CEO (FOTO)

Dallas, TX (ots) - RSG Group USA Inc. (Gold's Gym) today announced that Bradford

Reynolds will join the company as Co-Chief Executive Officer, effective on

September 15, 2025. Reynolds will serve alongside Danny Waggoner, who will

continue in his current role as Co-CEO. Brian Warne will retire from his Co-CEO

position following a transition period.



Danny Waggoner : "Brad brings a strong track record in growth, strategy, and

operational excellence that will help accelerate our plans across the United

States. I am excited to continue in my role as Co-CEO, partnering with Brad to

grow the brand."





Reynolds joins RSG Group USA from Shipley Donuts, where he served as Chief

Financial Officer. He brings extensive experience in growth, transformation, and

corporate development for multi-unit and hospitality brands. His previous

positions include senior roles as Chief Financial Officer at Smashburger, where

he led corporate development, and Chief Operating Officer at SBE in the

restaurant, hotel, and nightlife sectors. He also served as Chief Financial

Officer at Blaze Pizza for three years. He began his career in investment

banking with a focus on mergers and acquisitions in the middle and upper middle

market. A lifelong fitness enthusiast, Reynolds also co-founded and operated a

strength and conditioning gym in Denver.



"Together with RSG Group, Gold's Gym is not just building gyms, we're building

the future of fitness, fueled by our heritage, inspired by innovation, and

driven by the excitement of limitless growth. As the incoming Co-CEO, I'm

energized to champion this momentum and help lead our brand into its most

dynamic chapter yet" said Reynolds.



Reynolds and Waggoner will lead a disciplined growth plan, centered on

strengthening our core offerings in strength and performance, investing

strategically to evolve the brand while cultivating a high-performance culture.

By adding key talent and aligning resources, they will enhance the performance

of our company-owned portfolio while driving sustained success across our global

franchise network.



Gold's Gym would like to thank outgoing Co-CEO Brian Warne, who will be retiring

after a transition period. Warne joined the company in 2018, served as Chief

Financial Officer beginning in 2021, and since April 2023 has co led the United

States business as Co-CEO.



"Since joining Gold's Gym in 2018, Warne has played an integral role in guiding

strategic investments, ensuring thoughtful oversight, and maintaining a strong

focus on delivering measurable returns on investment. He has contributed to

strengthening the organization's financial foundation while supporting its

continued growth in an evolving fitness industry." said Danny Waggoner. "On

behalf of the entire company, we are thankful for his leadership and heart for

the brand. We all wish him a fulfilling next chapter."



"I've been inspired not only by the history of the brand, but by the talented

and passionate team I've worked alongside every day. Together, we've shared a

commitment to making smart, strategic decisions that position Gold's Gym for

lasting success." Brian Warne sums up.



To ensure a smooth leadership transition, Warne will work closely with Reynolds

and Waggoner throughout the entire handover process and continue to serve in his

role. This will guarantee continuity and stability for franchisees, members, and

colleagues, ensuring the best possible transition.



About Gold's Gym



What started out in 1965 as a small gym in Venice Beach, California has since

become the most iconic fitness company in the world, Gold's Gym. Over the past

60 years, Gold's Gym has developed into a global brand with nearly 600 locations

across six continents. Bodybuilding greats such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lou

Ferrigno, and Franco Columbu trained at the original Gold's Gym, which went on

to become the most legendary gym in the world. In 2020, RSG Group acquired

Gold's Gym and integrated the brand into its portfolio, making it a global

leader in the fitness sector. For more information, visit goldsgym.com.



About RSG Group



With more than 4.5 million members in its studios, the RSG Group is one of the

world's leading companies in the fitness sector. Founded in 1997 by Rainer

Schaller and still family-owned, the RSG Group has developed into an

internationally active company. Including its franchisees, it employs 10,000

people at over 900 locations and is represented in more than 30 countries. The

extensive and future-oriented portfolio comprises 10 innovative brands,

including Gold's Gym, McFIT and the JOHN REED Family. The RSG Group is

constantly setting new standards, ensuring that it is an integral part of its

customers' active everyday lives.



