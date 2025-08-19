PSP Swiss Property Boosts Portfolio Value, Confirms Solid Forecasts
PSP Swiss Property AG shines with a robust performance in H1 2025. With a CHF 10 billion portfolio and a mere 4% vacancy rate, the company stands strong. A CHF 113.4 million portfolio appreciation, fueled by Zurich's central developments, marks a key highlight. Despite a slight dip in rental income, net income surged by 24.3%, showcasing resilience. Looking ahead, PSP Swiss Property anticipates stable demand and a promising EBITDA of CHF 300 million.
- PSP Swiss Property AG reported a solid operating result for H1 2025, with a real estate portfolio valued at CHF 10.0 billion and a vacancy rate of 4.0%.
- The company experienced a portfolio appreciation of CHF 113.4 million, primarily due to positive developments in central Zurich properties.
- Rental income decreased by 1.3% to CHF 173.9 million, but on a like-for-like basis, it increased by 1.2%.
- Net income rose by 24.3% to CHF 194.3 million, largely driven by the portfolio appreciation, while earnings per share increased to CHF 4.24.
- The equity ratio stood at 53.6% with equity amounting to CHF 5.427 billion, and the average cost of debt was 1.04%.
- For 2025, the company anticipates stable rental demand and a slight recovery in the transaction market, expecting an EBITDA of around CHF 300 million.
