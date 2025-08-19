81 0 Kommentare PSP Swiss Property Boosts Portfolio Value, Confirms Solid Forecasts

PSP Swiss Property AG shines with a robust performance in H1 2025. With a CHF 10 billion portfolio and a mere 4% vacancy rate, the company stands strong. A CHF 113.4 million portfolio appreciation, fueled by Zurich's central developments, marks a key highlight. Despite a slight dip in rental income, net income surged by 24.3%, showcasing resilience. Looking ahead, PSP Swiss Property anticipates stable demand and a promising EBITDA of CHF 300 million.

