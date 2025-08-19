HUBER+SUHNER Boosts Sales & Profit in Early 2025
HUBER+SUHNER showcased resilience in H1 2025, with a 3.6% sales increase to CHF 445.9 million, strong order intake, and an 8.5% rise in operating profit, despite economic challenges.
- HUBER+SUHNER reported a 3.6% increase in net sales to CHF 445.9 million in H1 2025, despite challenging economic conditions.
- Order intake remained strong at CHF 516.6 million, slightly below the previous year's level, indicating sustained demand for connectivity solutions.
- Operating profit (EBIT) rose by 8.5% to CHF 45.0 million, with an improved EBIT margin of 10.1%, reflecting a favorable business mix.
- The Industry segment saw a 15.0% increase in net sales, driven by growth in Aerospace & Defense, while the Communication segment maintained steady sales due to Data Center initiatives.
- The Transportation segment recorded a 3.8% increase in order intake, although net sales declined by 2.2%, primarily due to challenges in the Automotive subsegment.
- HUBER+SUHNER expects to sustain solid sales growth in the second half of 2025, particularly in key growth initiatives, while remaining cautious about economic uncertainties affecting customer investments.

