STRATEC's H1 2025 Results: Performance Unveiled!
STRATEC's financial journey in the first half of 2025 paints a picture of growth and strategic adaptation. With a 5.8% sales increase and strategic shifts, the company navigates currency challenges and workforce adjustments. As STRATEC confirms its 2025 outlook, it gears up for continued growth and innovation in system development.
Foto: Stratec SE
- STRATEC's consolidated sales grew by 5.8% at constant currency to €118.6 million in H1/2025 compared to H1/2024.
- The adjusted EBIT margin decreased to 7.2% in H1/2025 from 8.8% in H1/2024, mainly due to negative currency translation effects.
- The Development and Services division reported significant sales growth of 20.5% at constant currency, reaching €28.8 million in H1/2025.
- STRATEC confirmed its 2025 guidance, expecting sales growth in a low to medium single-digit percentage range and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 10.0% to 12.0%.
- The company observed a significant revival in the deal pipeline for system development and initiated several new projects and feasibility studies.
- STRATEC's workforce decreased by 3.3% to 1,416 employees as of June 30, 2025, due to capacity adjustments and earnings enhancement measures.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at STRATEC is on 19.08.2025.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.049,29PKT (+0,09 %).
ISIN:DE000STRA555WKN:STRA55
