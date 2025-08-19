STRATEC's H1 2025 Results: Performance Unveiled!

STRATEC's consolidated sales grew by 5.8% at constant currency to €118.6 million in H1/2025 compared to H1/2024.

The adjusted EBIT margin decreased to 7.2% in H1/2025 from 8.8% in H1/2024, mainly due to negative currency translation effects.

The Development and Services division reported significant sales growth of 20.5% at constant currency, reaching €28.8 million in H1/2025.

STRATEC confirmed its 2025 guidance, expecting sales growth in a low to medium single-digit percentage range and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 10.0% to 12.0%.

The company observed a significant revival in the deal pipeline for system development and initiated several new projects and feasibility studies.

STRATEC's workforce decreased by 3.3% to 1,416 employees as of June 30, 2025, due to capacity adjustments and earnings enhancement measures.

