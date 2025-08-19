Medartis Surges with 15.3% Growth, Raises Full-Year Sales Outlook
Medartis Holding AG shines with a robust 15.3% sales growth in H1 2025, expanding its global footprint and gearing up for new market ventures.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Medartis Holding AG reported a 15.3% organic sales growth in H1 2025, with total sales reaching CHF 123.0 million, including the NeoOrtho business in Brazil.
- The company maintained a core EBITDA margin of 17.8% despite challenges from CHF appreciation and US tariffs.
- Medartis secured the remaining 53% stake in KeriMedical in July and is preparing for the US market entry of its flagship product, TOUCH.
- The integration of NeoOrtho in Brazil is on track, with back-office consolidation and a new production facility in Curitiba expected to be completed by early 2026.
- Medartis increased its full-year sales guidance, expecting organic growth in core sales of 14-16% and maintaining a high-teens core EBITDA margin.
- The company experienced strong growth in EMEA and US regions, with both achieving 16% growth, and continued to expand its digital offerings and product portfolio, including the launch of new products in the elbow segment.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Medartis Holding is on 19.08.2025.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte