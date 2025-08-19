Paragon Shines: Steady EBITDA Amid Market Volatility & Revenue Dip
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA navigates a challenging 2025 with strategic resilience, balancing revenue dips with operational stability and promising new ventures.
Foto: vadimborkin - 258917169
- Revenue for paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA fell to €55.4 million in the first half of 2025, down from €75.4 million the previous year.
- Despite the decline in revenue, EBITDA remained stable at €8.7 million, with an EBITDA margin of 15.7%.
- EBIT in the automotive sector nearly doubled from €2.2 million to €3.7 million due to cost savings.
- paragon China showed resilience with sales of low-cost vehicles, despite weak sales from top customers, especially in China.
- The company received a new order for its DUSTPROTECT anti-virus filter, expected to generate up to €40 million in sales.
- The forecast for 2025 remains achievable, with expected automotive sales of €115 to €120 million and approximately €18 million in EBITDA.
The next important date, Group Interim Report as of June 30, 2025 (1st Half-Year), at paragon is on 19.08.2025.
The price of paragon at the time of the news was 2,2500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
0,00 %
+2,51 %
+6,89 %
+1,81 %
+5,14 %
-43,04 %
-78,07 %
-86,83 %
-71,12 %
ISIN:DE0005558696WKN:555869
