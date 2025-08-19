    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsparagon AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu paragon
    Paragon Shines: Steady EBITDA Amid Market Volatility & Revenue Dip

    paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA navigates a challenging 2025 with strategic resilience, balancing revenue dips with operational stability and promising new ventures.

    • Revenue for paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA fell to €55.4 million in the first half of 2025, down from €75.4 million the previous year.
    • Despite the decline in revenue, EBITDA remained stable at €8.7 million, with an EBITDA margin of 15.7%.
    • EBIT in the automotive sector nearly doubled from €2.2 million to €3.7 million due to cost savings.
    • paragon China showed resilience with sales of low-cost vehicles, despite weak sales from top customers, especially in China.
    • The company received a new order for its DUSTPROTECT anti-virus filter, expected to generate up to €40 million in sales.
    • The forecast for 2025 remains achievable, with expected automotive sales of €115 to €120 million and approximately €18 million in EBITDA.

    The next important date, Group Interim Report as of June 30, 2025 (1st Half-Year), at paragon is on 19.08.2025.

    The price of paragon at the time of the news was 2,2500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    ISIN:DE0005558696WKN:555869





