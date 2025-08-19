SKAN Group's H1 2025 Orders Surge, Full-Year Outlook Steady
SKAN Group navigates a dynamic 2025, balancing growth in order intake with strategic acquisitions, while gearing up for promising sales and profitability targets.
- SKAN Group reported a 20.2% increase in order intake to CHF 213.0 million in H1 2025, with a record order backlog of CHF 386.4 million.
- Net sales decreased by 17.8% to CHF 134.6 million, and EBITDA fell to CHF 0.9 million due to project postponements.
- Strategic initiatives for integrated process systems and standardization in the equipment business are progressing well.
- The acquisition of Metronik enhances SKAN's ability to offer integrated solutions along the pharmaceutical value chain.
- SKAN confirms its full-year guidance for 2025, targeting mid-teens sales growth and an EBITDA margin between 14% and 16%.
- SKAN completed the acquisition of Metronik and ABC Transfer SAS, expanding its service offerings and consumables segment.
