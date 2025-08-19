    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBV Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu BV Holding
    SKAN Group's H1 2025 Orders Surge, Full-Year Outlook Steady

    SKAN Group navigates a dynamic 2025, balancing growth in order intake with strategic acquisitions, while gearing up for promising sales and profitability targets.

    • SKAN Group reported a 20.2% increase in order intake to CHF 213.0 million in H1 2025, with a record order backlog of CHF 386.4 million.
    • Net sales decreased by 17.8% to CHF 134.6 million, and EBITDA fell to CHF 0.9 million due to project postponements.
    • Strategic initiatives for integrated process systems and standardization in the equipment business are progressing well.
    • The acquisition of Metronik enhances SKAN's ability to offer integrated solutions along the pharmaceutical value chain.
    • SKAN confirms its full-year guidance for 2025, targeting mid-teens sales growth and an EBITDA margin between 14% and 16%.
    • SKAN completed the acquisition of Metronik and ABC Transfer SAS, expanding its service offerings and consumables segment.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at BV Holding is on 19.08.2025.


    BV Holding

    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
