Unlock Profits with Deutsche Rohstoff's EUR/USD Revenue Surge & 2025 Outlook!

Deutsche Rohstoff AG reported half-year revenue of EUR 102.3 million and EBITDA of EUR 70.5 million, down from EUR 112.2 million and EUR 83.8 million respectively in the previous year.

The company produced an average of 13,659 BOEPD, with a total production of 2.47 million BOE in the first half of 2025.

Consolidated net income decreased to EUR 15.5 million, compared to EUR 24.8 million in the previous year, largely due to lower oil prices and exchange rate impacts.

The company confirmed its 2025 guidance, expecting revenue between EUR 170 to 190 million and EBITDA between EUR 115 to 135 million, based on a WTI oil price of USD 60.

Positive free cash flow of EUR 25 million was reported, with net debt reduced by over 10% to EUR 140.4 million.

The ongoing drilling program is expected to significantly contribute to production in the second half of the year, with new Chinook wells performing strongly since late June.

The price of EUR/USD at the time of the news was 1,16650USD and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.

