73 0 Kommentare Iute Group's 6M/2025 Results: Data-Driven Growth with IuteCredit Bond

Iute Group's first half of 2025 showcases a robust financial performance, marked by increased revenue and profitability. With a 10.9% revenue surge to €59.5 million and net profit climbing to €6.7 million, the group demonstrates resilience and strategic success. Despite a slight dip in active customers, revenue per customer rose by 4.8%, and improved risk management saw the cost of risk drop to 8.8%. The confirmation of a B- rating from Fitch and the expansion into new services underscore Iute Group's forward momentum.

