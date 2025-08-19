Iute Group's 6M/2025 Results: Data-Driven Growth with IuteCredit Bond
Iute Group's first half of 2025 showcases a robust financial performance, marked by increased revenue and profitability. With a 10.9% revenue surge to €59.5 million and net profit climbing to €6.7 million, the group demonstrates resilience and strategic success. Despite a slight dip in active customers, revenue per customer rose by 4.8%, and improved risk management saw the cost of risk drop to 8.8%. The confirmation of a B- rating from Fitch and the expansion into new services underscore Iute Group's forward momentum.
- Iute Group reported unaudited results for the first half of 2025, showing a 10.9% increase in total revenue to €59.5 million.
- The number of active customers decreased by 0.8% to 260,000, while revenue per customer increased by 4.8% to €452.
- Loan payouts rose by 3.0% to €190.2 million, with a 10.1% increase in the number of loans signed to 184,000.
- The group’s cost of risk improved, decreasing to 8.8%, indicating better customer quality and risk management.
- Net profit increased to €6.7 million compared to €4.1 million in the previous year, reflecting enhanced profitability.
- Significant events included the confirmation of a B- rating from Fitch and the expansion of insurance offerings and digital payment services in Southeast Europe.
The price of IuteCredit Finance Unternehmensanleihe 12,00 % bis 12/30 at the time of the news was 100,17EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
40 minutes after the article was published, the price was 100,19EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,01 % since publication.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.