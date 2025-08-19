Vienna Int'l Airport Soars: Passenger, Revenue & Earnings Surge in H1 2025

Passenger traffic for Flughafen Wien Group increased by 4.7% in H1/2025, handling 19.6 million passengers.

Financial performance in H1/2025 showed revenue growth of 7.4% to €524.4 million, with net profit rising by 6.2% to €115.1 million.

Vienna Airport experienced a slight decline in passenger traffic in July 2025, with a 1.2% decrease due to geopolitical issues in the Middle East.

The Flughafen Wien Group maintains its financial and traffic guidance for 2025, expecting 42 million passengers for the group and 32 million at Vienna Airport.

A multi-year investment program with a record volume of €300 million continues in 2025, focusing on expansion projects at Vienna and Malta airports.

The expiration of COVID-related regulations is expected to reduce airport charges in 2026, enhancing Vienna's competitiveness.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Vienna International Airport is on 19.08.2025.

The price of Vienna International Airport at the time of the news was 52,70EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






