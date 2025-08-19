    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAnta Sports Products AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Anta Sports Products
    397 Aufrufe 397 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Novo Nordisk, Mobvista & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    Novo Nordisk, Mobvista & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
    Foto: wolterke - stock.adobe.com

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Mobvista +10,83 % Dienstleistungen Nachrichten
    🥈 Anta Sports Products +5,91 % Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Intel +5,60 % Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 BICO Group Registered (B) -7,41 % Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Fabrinet -10,35 % Elektrogeräte Nachrichten
    🟥 Ascletis Pharma -16,67 % Biotechnologie Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Tesla!
    Long
    312,77€
    Basispreis
    1,83
    Ask
    × 14,80
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Short
    355,08€
    Basispreis
    2,04
    Ask
    × 14,73
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Volatus Aerospace Verkehr Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 East Africa Metals Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Intel Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten
      Valneva Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Metaplanet Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      Santacruz Silver Mining Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Novo Nordisk 64 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Borussia Dortmund 51 Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Almonty Industries 36 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Tesla 34 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      BYD 30 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      DroneShield 27 Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Novo Nordisk, Mobvista & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.