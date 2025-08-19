Novo Nordisk, Mobvista & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: wolterke - stock.adobe.com
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Mobvista
|+10,83 %
|Dienstleistungen
|🥈
|Anta Sports Products
|+5,91 %
|Freizeit
|🥉
|Intel
|+5,60 %
|Halbleiter
|🟥
|BICO Group Registered (B)
|-7,41 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|Fabrinet
|-10,35 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Ascletis Pharma
|-16,67 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Volatus Aerospace
|Verkehr
|🥈
|East Africa Metals
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Intel
|Halbleiter
|Valneva
|Biotechnologie
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Novo Nordisk
|64
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Borussia Dortmund
|51
|Freizeit
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|36
|Rohstoffe
|Tesla
|34
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|BYD
|30
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|DroneShield
|27
|Sonstige Technologie
Mobvista
