    Unlock Katjes International Bond: Strong Growth & Bright Future!

    Katjes International has sweetened its financial performance, reporting a notable 4.4% revenue rise in the first half of 2025. With strategic ventures and acquisitions, the company is poised to surpass its annual targets, marking a promising trajectory.

    • Katjes International reported a 4.4% increase in group revenue to EUR 164.8 million in the first half of 2025, compared to EUR 157.9 million in the previous year.
    • Operating profit (EBITDA) rose to EUR 13.9 million, up from EUR 12.2 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 8.4%.
    • The company expects to significantly exceed its full-year guidance of at least EUR 400 million in revenue and an EBITDA margin between 9% and 10%.
    • Two joint ventures launched in the first half, including a premium beauty care line and vegan fruit gummies, achieved successful market entries.
    • Katjes International signed an agreement to acquire 60% of Willy Bogner GmbH, Germany's largest family-owned luxury apparel brand, with closing expected in September 2025.
    • To finance the acquisition, the company increased its existing corporate bond by EUR 70 million, which was significantly oversubscribed.

    The price of Katjes International Unternehmensanleihe 6,75 % bis 09/28 at the time of the news was 107,38EUR and was up +0,16 % compared with the previous day.


