FNZ launches Advisor AI to redefine advisor productivity and scale personalized advice

- FNZ launches Advisor AI, a next-generation artificial intelligence solution

that enables advisors to work more efficiently, engage clients more

effectively, and rapidly scale the delivery of personalized advice

- Embedded directly into FNZ's market leading wealth platform, Advisor AI

improves advisor productivity, enhances the client experience and reduces

administrative burden

- Advisor AI is the first in a series of new AI-driven solutions FNZ will launch

to further boost advisor productivity and client engagement

- The launch follows the recently announced strategic partnership with

Microsoft, which further enhances FNZ's global platform with advanced AI,

automation and cloud capabilities



FNZ, the global wealth management platform, has today announced the global

launch of FNZ Advisor AI, a generative AI solution embedded directly into FNZ's

market leading wealth management platform. The solution will help financial

advisors enhance productivity, deliver more personalized advice and serve more

clients at scale.





The modern advisor's context



Today's financial advisors face growing pressure to meet evolving client

expectations, regulatory obligations and business growth targets, all while

managing rising operational complexity.



Recent FNZ research found that 73% of wealth management clients expect more

personalized services from their advisor in the next two years, while 70% of

advisors believe better technology is essential to meeting those expectations.



FNZ Advisor AI addresses these challenges by integrating intelligent automation

and AI-driven efficiencies directly into FNZ's market leading platform, placing

powerful capabilities right at an advisor's fingertips.



Why FNZ Advisor AI will change the game



With more than 650 financial institution partners, over 26 million end investors

and close to $2 trillion in assets on platform, FNZ provides access to one of

the largest wealth management data sets in the world.



This enables FNZ Advisor AI to support smarter, faster decision-making by

generating real-time insights based on client and portfolio data. Advisors can

proactively identify opportunities, flag risks and tailor their recommendations

across their full book of business, ultimately driving better client outcomes.



Advisor AI also automates the entire client meeting lifecycle. Advisors can now

prepare for meetings using personalized insights, access relevant content during

client meetings, and use Advisor AI to transcribe and analyze the discussions

afterwards. The advanced solution will also highlight key points that require

follow-up and guide advisors on the most relevant next conversations to have

with each client.



The time spent on repetitive administrative tasks is significantly reduced,

freeing up advisors to spend more time with clients and focus on delivering

high-quality, personalized advice.



Security at its core



The technology is underpinned by a dedicated AI architecture, FNZ's robust AI

governance framework, and close alignment with regulators to ensure the solution

meets the highest industry standards while maintaining trust and security. This

is supported by an experienced team running continuous evaluations, testing

prompts and outputs to verify performance.



Alongside the advanced capabilities that set Adviser AI apart from generic

solutions, robust guardrails are also built in to minimize the risk of AI

hallucinations and ensure accuracy.



Roman Regelman, FNZ Group President, said: "We know advisors globally are

already experimenting with and relying on generative AI tools, but they are

looking for integrated solutions to effectively and safely support them and

their clients.



"FNZ Advisor AI changes the game. Underpinned by rigorous testing, and embedded

into our market leading advisor platform, it enables advisors to spend more time

with clients and deliver more reliable, faster and more personalized advice at

scale. We are already seeing strong interest across our global client base and

look forward to full deployment later this year."



This launch also follows the recent announcement of a global strategic

partnership between FNZ and Microsoft, aimed at accelerating digital

transformation in the wealth management industry and enhancing FNZ's AI,

automation and cloud capabilities worldwide.



Contact:



alasdair.munro@fnz.com



