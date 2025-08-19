FNZ launches Advisor AI to redefine advisor productivity and scale personalized advice
- FNZ launches Advisor AI, a next-generation artificial intelligence solution
that enables advisors to work more efficiently, engage clients more
effectively, and rapidly scale the delivery of personalized advice
- Embedded directly into FNZ's market leading wealth platform, Advisor AI
improves advisor productivity, enhances the client experience and reduces
administrative burden
- Advisor AI is the first in a series of new AI-driven solutions FNZ will launch
to further boost advisor productivity and client engagement
- The launch follows the recently announced strategic partnership with
Microsoft, which further enhances FNZ's global platform with advanced AI,
automation and cloud capabilities
FNZ, the global wealth management platform, has today announced the global
launch of FNZ Advisor AI, a generative AI solution embedded directly into FNZ's
market leading wealth management platform. The solution will help financial
advisors enhance productivity, deliver more personalized advice and serve more
clients at scale.
The modern advisor's context
Today's financial advisors face growing pressure to meet evolving client
expectations, regulatory obligations and business growth targets, all while
managing rising operational complexity.
Recent FNZ research found that 73% of wealth management clients expect more
personalized services from their advisor in the next two years, while 70% of
advisors believe better technology is essential to meeting those expectations.
FNZ Advisor AI addresses these challenges by integrating intelligent automation
and AI-driven efficiencies directly into FNZ's market leading platform, placing
powerful capabilities right at an advisor's fingertips.
Why FNZ Advisor AI will change the game
With more than 650 financial institution partners, over 26 million end investors
and close to $2 trillion in assets on platform, FNZ provides access to one of
the largest wealth management data sets in the world.
This enables FNZ Advisor AI to support smarter, faster decision-making by
generating real-time insights based on client and portfolio data. Advisors can
proactively identify opportunities, flag risks and tailor their recommendations
across their full book of business, ultimately driving better client outcomes.
Advisor AI also automates the entire client meeting lifecycle. Advisors can now
prepare for meetings using personalized insights, access relevant content during
client meetings, and use Advisor AI to transcribe and analyze the discussions
afterwards. The advanced solution will also highlight key points that require
follow-up and guide advisors on the most relevant next conversations to have
with each client.
The time spent on repetitive administrative tasks is significantly reduced,
freeing up advisors to spend more time with clients and focus on delivering
high-quality, personalized advice.
Security at its core
The technology is underpinned by a dedicated AI architecture, FNZ's robust AI
governance framework, and close alignment with regulators to ensure the solution
meets the highest industry standards while maintaining trust and security. This
is supported by an experienced team running continuous evaluations, testing
prompts and outputs to verify performance.
Alongside the advanced capabilities that set Adviser AI apart from generic
solutions, robust guardrails are also built in to minimize the risk of AI
hallucinations and ensure accuracy.
Roman Regelman, FNZ Group President, said: "We know advisors globally are
already experimenting with and relying on generative AI tools, but they are
looking for integrated solutions to effectively and safely support them and
their clients.
"FNZ Advisor AI changes the game. Underpinned by rigorous testing, and embedded
into our market leading advisor platform, it enables advisors to spend more time
with clients and deliver more reliable, faster and more personalized advice at
scale. We are already seeing strong interest across our global client base and
look forward to full deployment later this year."
This launch also follows the recent announcement of a global strategic
partnership between FNZ and Microsoft, aimed at accelerating digital
transformation in the wealth management industry and enhancing FNZ's AI,
automation and cloud capabilities worldwide.
