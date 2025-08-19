    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    45 Aufrufe 45 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    FNZ launches Advisor AI to redefine advisor productivity and scale personalized advice

    London and New York (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - FNZ launches Advisor AI, a next-generation artificial intelligence solution
    that enables advisors to work more efficiently, engage clients more
    effectively, and rapidly scale the delivery of personalized advice
    - Embedded directly into FNZ's market leading wealth platform, Advisor AI
    improves advisor productivity, enhances the client experience and reduces
    administrative burden
    - Advisor AI is the first in a series of new AI-driven solutions FNZ will launch
    to further boost advisor productivity and client engagement
    - The launch follows the recently announced strategic partnership with
    Microsoft, which further enhances FNZ's global platform with advanced AI,
    automation and cloud capabilities

    FNZ, the global wealth management platform, has today announced the global
    launch of FNZ Advisor AI, a generative AI solution embedded directly into FNZ's
    market leading wealth management platform. The solution will help financial
    advisors enhance productivity, deliver more personalized advice and serve more
    clients at scale.

    The modern advisor's context

    Today's financial advisors face growing pressure to meet evolving client
    expectations, regulatory obligations and business growth targets, all while
    managing rising operational complexity.

    Recent FNZ research found that 73% of wealth management clients expect more
    personalized services from their advisor in the next two years, while 70% of
    advisors believe better technology is essential to meeting those expectations.

    FNZ Advisor AI addresses these challenges by integrating intelligent automation
    and AI-driven efficiencies directly into FNZ's market leading platform, placing
    powerful capabilities right at an advisor's fingertips.

    Why FNZ Advisor AI will change the game

    With more than 650 financial institution partners, over 26 million end investors
    and close to $2 trillion in assets on platform, FNZ provides access to one of
    the largest wealth management data sets in the world.

    This enables FNZ Advisor AI to support smarter, faster decision-making by
    generating real-time insights based on client and portfolio data. Advisors can
    proactively identify opportunities, flag risks and tailor their recommendations
    across their full book of business, ultimately driving better client outcomes.

    Advisor AI also automates the entire client meeting lifecycle. Advisors can now
    prepare for meetings using personalized insights, access relevant content during
    client meetings, and use Advisor AI to transcribe and analyze the discussions
    afterwards. The advanced solution will also highlight key points that require
    follow-up and guide advisors on the most relevant next conversations to have
    with each client.

    The time spent on repetitive administrative tasks is significantly reduced,
    freeing up advisors to spend more time with clients and focus on delivering
    high-quality, personalized advice.

    Security at its core

    The technology is underpinned by a dedicated AI architecture, FNZ's robust AI
    governance framework, and close alignment with regulators to ensure the solution
    meets the highest industry standards while maintaining trust and security. This
    is supported by an experienced team running continuous evaluations, testing
    prompts and outputs to verify performance.

    Alongside the advanced capabilities that set Adviser AI apart from generic
    solutions, robust guardrails are also built in to minimize the risk of AI
    hallucinations and ensure accuracy.

    Roman Regelman, FNZ Group President, said: "We know advisors globally are
    already experimenting with and relying on generative AI tools, but they are
    looking for integrated solutions to effectively and safely support them and
    their clients.

    "FNZ Advisor AI changes the game. Underpinned by rigorous testing, and embedded
    into our market leading advisor platform, it enables advisors to spend more time
    with clients and deliver more reliable, faster and more personalized advice at
    scale. We are already seeing strong interest across our global client base and
    look forward to full deployment later this year."

    This launch also follows the recent announcement of a global strategic
    partnership between FNZ and Microsoft, aimed at accelerating digital
    transformation in the wealth management industry and enhancing FNZ's AI,
    automation and cloud capabilities worldwide.

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fnz-launches-a
    dvisor-ai-to-redefine-advisor-productivity-and-scale-personalized-advice-3025332
    88.html

    Contact:

    alasdair.munro@fnz.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/160452/6099760
    OTS: FNZ




    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    FNZ launches Advisor AI to redefine advisor productivity and scale personalized advice - FNZ launches Advisor AI, a next-generation artificial intelligence solution that enables advisors to work more efficiently, engage clients more effectively, and rapidly scale the delivery of personalized advice - Embedded directly into …