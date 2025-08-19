Marley Spoon SE's 2025 Forecast: Impact on Index Cert. till 2027/09
Marley Spoon Group SE revises its 2025 financial forecast, adjusting revenue expectations while projecting a higher contribution margin, following a strong holiday season and strategic business moves.
- Marley Spoon Group SE has updated its financial guidance for the year 2025, providing a more precise forecast for Net Revenue.
- The expected Net Revenue is now projected to be between €250 million and €270 million, a decline from €330.1 million in 2024.
- The contribution margin is anticipated to be between 36% and 37.5%, an increase from the previous forecast of over 100 basis points from 34.5% in FY 2024.
- The company maintains a positive outlook for operating EBITDA, but has adjusted growth expectations down to between +30% and +50% year-over-year, from a previous range of +70% to +80%.
- Adjustments in guidance are attributed to a stronger-than-expected holiday season and the earlier-than-expected sale of the Chefgood business.
- The outlook reflects current market conditions and may change due to significant macroeconomic shifts.
