DAX, HMS Bergbau & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Christophe Gateau - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|HMS Bergbau
|+17,02 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|OssDsign
|+12,94 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Verve Group Registered (A)
|+11,57 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Nikola Corporation
|-24,00 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🟥
|BICO Group Registered (B)
|-25,11 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|Viking Therapeutics
|-40,11 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Lilium Registered (A)
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
|🥈
|Intel
|Halbleiter
|🥉
|Atos
|Informationstechnologie
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
|RENK Group
|Maschinenbau
|HENSOLDT
|Halbleiter
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|177
|-
|🥈
|Novo Nordisk
|78
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Borussia Dortmund
|43
|Freizeit
|Kuros Biosciences
|32
|Biotechnologie
|Tesla
|30
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|DroneShield
|29
|Sonstige Technologie
