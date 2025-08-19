    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsTesla AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Tesla
    209 Aufrufe 209 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    DAX, HMS Bergbau & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    DAX, HMS Bergbau & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
    Foto: Christophe Gateau - dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 HMS Bergbau +17,02 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 OssDsign +12,94 % Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Verve Group Registered (A) +11,57 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Nikola Corporation -24,00 % Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 BICO Group Registered (B) -25,11 % Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Viking Therapeutics -40,11 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu DAX Performance!
    Short
    26.055,64€
    Basispreis
    16,47
    Ask
    × 14,84
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Long
    22.796,13€
    Basispreis
    16,44
    Ask
    × 14,81
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Lilium Registered (A) Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Intel Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Atos Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Almonty Industries Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      RENK Group Maschinenbau Forum Nachrichten
      HENSOLDT Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 177 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Novo Nordisk 78 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Borussia Dortmund 43 Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
      Kuros Biosciences 32 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Tesla 30 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      DroneShield 29 Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    DAX, HMS Bergbau & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.