Audius Surges 17.5% Organically, Raises Forecast on Q2 Gains!

audius SE reported a 17.5% organic increase in total operating performance for the first half of the year, reaching EUR 47.5 million.

The second quarter showed significant growth, with operating performance up 42% and EBITDA up 280% compared to the first quarter.

EBITDA for the first half of the year was EUR 2.9 million, slightly down from EUR 3.2 million in the previous year, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 6.0%.

The company raised its full-year forecast, expecting total operating performance to exceed EUR 100 million and EBITDA to surpass EUR 8 million.

The order backlog as of June 30, 2025, remained stable at EUR 84.6 million, with significant increases anticipated from recent acquisitions starting in the third quarter.

audius SE will hold an earnings call on September 9, 2025, to discuss the half-year results and future outlook.

The next important date, The translation of "Halbjahresbericht 2025" to English is "Semi-Annual Report 2025.", at audius is on 30.08.2025.

The price of audius at the time of the news was 13,450EUR and was up +1,89 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,12 % since publication.





