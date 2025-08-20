    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsImplenia AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Implenia
    Implenia's Growth Momentum Powers Positive First Half-Year!

    Implenia's financial performance shines with impressive growth in profit, revenue, and order book. With a 12.9% EBIT increase to CHF 57.0 million and revenue climbing to CHF 1.86 billion, the company is on a robust upward trajectory. Focused on high-margin sectors, Implenia is poised to capitalize on market investments, aiming for a CHF 140 million EBIT by 2025.

    • Implenia achieved an operating profit (EBIT) of CHF 57.0 million, marking a 12.9% increase compared to the previous year.
    • Revenue rose to CHF 1.86 billion, reflecting a growth of 6.6% year-on-year.
    • The order book increased to CHF 7.78 billion, representing a 9.8% rise from the previous year.
    • The company confirmed its EBIT target of approximately CHF 140 million for the full year of 2025.
    • The equity ratio improved to 21.3%, with total equity increasing to CHF 661.0 million.
    • Implenia is focusing on high-margin sectors and aims to benefit from significant market investments in infrastructure and real estate.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Implenia is on 20.08.2025.


    Implenia

    +0,57 %
    -2,77 %
    +8,00 %
    +21,44 %
    +83,43 %
    +104,15 %
    +61,92 %
    +313,82 %
    ISIN:CH0023868554WKN:A0JEGJ





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
