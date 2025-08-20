Implenia's Growth Momentum Powers Positive First Half-Year!
Implenia's financial performance shines with impressive growth in profit, revenue, and order book. With a 12.9% EBIT increase to CHF 57.0 million and revenue climbing to CHF 1.86 billion, the company is on a robust upward trajectory. Focused on high-margin sectors, Implenia is poised to capitalize on market investments, aiming for a CHF 140 million EBIT by 2025.
- Implenia achieved an operating profit (EBIT) of CHF 57.0 million, marking a 12.9% increase compared to the previous year.
- Revenue rose to CHF 1.86 billion, reflecting a growth of 6.6% year-on-year.
- The order book increased to CHF 7.78 billion, representing a 9.8% rise from the previous year.
- The company confirmed its EBIT target of approximately CHF 140 million for the full year of 2025.
- The equity ratio improved to 21.3%, with total equity increasing to CHF 661.0 million.
- Implenia is focusing on high-margin sectors and aims to benefit from significant market investments in infrastructure and real estate.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Implenia is on 20.08.2025.
