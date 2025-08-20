2025 H1: Profit Surges, Growth Soars, Year-End Outlook Solidified
Sensirion Holding AG has soared to new heights in the first half of 2025, showcasing remarkable growth and profitability. Driven by innovative sensor solutions and strategic market expansion, Sensirion's revenue surged by 45.5%. With a robust EBITDA margin and optimistic full-year projections, Sensirion is poised for continued success.
- Sensirion Holding AG reported strong growth and significantly higher profitability in the first half of 2025, with sales reaching CHF 184.5 million, marking an organic revenue increase of 45.5% in local currencies.
- The growth was primarily driven by the ramp-up of A2L leakage sensors for air conditioning systems in the US and increased demand for environmental sensors from China.
- The company achieved a gross margin of 51.5% and an EBITDA margin of 19.8%, with earnings at the EBITDA level amounting to CHF 36.5 million, a 513% increase compared to the previous year.
- Sensirion confirmed its full-year 2025 outlook, expecting consolidated revenue of CHF 320 to 340 million, assuming stable economic conditions, despite geopolitical uncertainties and currency fluctuations.
- The automotive market remained flat, while the medical technology, industrial, and consumer markets saw significant revenue growth, with the industrial market growing by 69% due to the A2L leakage sensors.
- Sensirion continues to focus on its growth strategy, including expanding its market position in environmental and flow solutions, leveraging its core business for new applications, and enhancing its production resilience globally.
