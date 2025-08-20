Gurit Boosts Profit Margin to 5.7% After Restructuring Success
Gurit Holding AG navigates a challenging financial landscape with strategic resilience. Despite a 20.1% dip in net sales, Gurit Holding AG showcases robust operational improvements. Focused restructuring and cost-saving measures pave the way for future growth and profitability.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Gurit Holding AG reported net sales of CHF 164.7 million for the first half of 2025, a decrease of 20.1% at constant exchange rates compared to the same period in 2024.
- The adjusted operating profit margin increased to 5.7%, up from 5.4% in the first half of 2024, despite restructuring costs impacting overall profitability.
- Successful restructuring efforts led to a leaner organization, with a focus on operational improvements and cost reductions, including the closure of four sites.
- The Wind Materials segment achieved net sales of CHF 105.0 million, down 22.9% due to the exit from the carbon fiber pultrusion business, but profitability improved through cost-saving initiatives.
- Gurit anticipates achieving an adjusted operating profit margin similar to 2024 levels and expects net sales to be around CHF 300 million for the full year 2025.
- The company is confident in mid-single-digit growth for its Wind business and high-single-digit growth for non-Wind businesses, reaffirming a mid-term target of a 10% operating profit margin.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Gurit Holding is on 20.08.2025.
-0,73 %
+2,53 %
-9,09 %
-12,27 %
+7,99 %
-87,28 %
-53,32 %
ISIN:CH1173567111WKN:A3DHG2
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte