Emmi's 2025: Impressive Growth & Solid Results!
Emmi Group has set a remarkable pace in 2025, showcasing robust sales growth and strategic advancements, despite currency challenges.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Emmi Group achieved a 12.7% increase in sales to CHF 2,272.4 million in the first half of 2025, with organic growth of 4.4% and acquisition effects of 11.8%.
- The EBITDA rose to CHF 223.1 million, maintaining an EBITDA margin of 9.8%, while EBIT increased to CHF 145.4 million with an EBIT margin of 6.4%.
- The company experienced strong growth in the Americas, particularly in Brazil, Chile, and Mexico, with organic growth of 8.3% in that division.
- Negative currency effects of 3.5% impacted sales due to the appreciation of the Swiss franc, affecting earnings and margins across all levels.
- Emmi confirmed its earnings guidance for 2025, expecting organic sales growth of 2.0% to 3.0% and EBIT between CHF 330 million and CHF 350 million.
- The company made significant progress in sustainability, including recyclable packaging initiatives and the renewal of B Corp certification for Mademoiselle Desserts.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Emmi is on 20.08.2025.
