Impressive First Half of 2025 for Geberit
Geberit Group navigates economic challenges with resilience, reporting solid growth and maintaining a strong financial position in the first half of 2025.
- Geberit Group reported positive results for the first half of 2025 despite a challenging environment.
- Net sales increased by 1.7% to CHF 1,665 million, with a 3.9% increase when adjusted for currency effects.
- Operating cash flow (EBITDA) reached CHF 514 million, with an EBITDA margin of 30.9%.
- The EBITDA margin declined by 70 basis points primarily due to one-off costs related to a plant closure.
- Earnings per share decreased by 2.7% to CHF 10.28, but would have increased by 1.0% excluding one-off costs.
- Management anticipates around 4% growth in net sales in local currencies and an EBITDA margin of approximately 29% for the full year 2025.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Geberit is on 20.08.2025.
The price of Geberit at the time of the news was 668,90EUR and was down -0,15 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 669,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,06 % since publication.
ISIN:CH0030170408WKN:A0MQWG
