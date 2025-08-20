    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsKapsch TrafficCom AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Kapsch TrafficCom
    Kapsch TrafficCom: Q1 2025/26 Results Unveiled!

    Kapsch TrafficCom navigates a complex financial landscape, balancing revenue challenges with strategic growth and sustainability commitments.

    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • Revenues for Kapsch TrafficCom decreased by 28% year-on-year to EUR 100 million, primarily due to the removal of two major operation projects and revenue deferrals.
    • A settlement agreement with the Federal Republic of Germany will positively affect liquidity and net debt, but these effects will be included in Q2 only.
    • EBIT increased to EUR 22 million, driven by earnings from Germany and efficient cost management.
    • Significant progress was made on existing projects, and new projects were secured, including in Sweden, Brazil, the US, Germany, Switzerland, and Norway.
    • The company expects a decline in revenues for the full year 2025/26 but anticipates an increase in EBIT, with projected revenues of approximately EUR 510 million and EBIT around EUR 45 million.
    • Kapsch TrafficCom published a sustainability statement compliant with future European reporting standards and audited by an external auditor.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Kapsch TrafficCom is on 20.08.2025.

    The price of Kapsch TrafficCom at the time of the news was 7,2000EUR and was down -0,41 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,2200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,28 % since publication.


    Kapsch TrafficCom

    ISIN:AT000KAPSCH9WKN:A0MUZU





