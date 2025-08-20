Kapsch TrafficCom: Q1 2025/26 Results Unveiled!
Kapsch TrafficCom navigates a complex financial landscape, balancing revenue challenges with strategic growth and sustainability commitments.
- Revenues for Kapsch TrafficCom decreased by 28% year-on-year to EUR 100 million, primarily due to the removal of two major operation projects and revenue deferrals.
- A settlement agreement with the Federal Republic of Germany will positively affect liquidity and net debt, but these effects will be included in Q2 only.
- EBIT increased to EUR 22 million, driven by earnings from Germany and efficient cost management.
- Significant progress was made on existing projects, and new projects were secured, including in Sweden, Brazil, the US, Germany, Switzerland, and Norway.
- The company expects a decline in revenues for the full year 2025/26 but anticipates an increase in EBIT, with projected revenues of approximately EUR 510 million and EBIT around EUR 45 million.
- Kapsch TrafficCom published a sustainability statement compliant with future European reporting standards and audited by an external auditor.
