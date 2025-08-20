Novo Nordisk, Pop Mart International Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Pop Mart International Group
|+7,69 %
|Konsum
|🥈
|The Payments Group Holding
|+4,35 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|Voltabox
|+3,51 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|DroneShield
|-6,47 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Lynas Rare Earths
|-8,32 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|enCore Energy
|-8,68 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Trident Resources REgistered
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Metavista3D
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Lynas Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Novo Nordisk
|69
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|47
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Viking Therapeutics
|40
|Biotechnologie
|Palantir
|37
|Informationstechnologie
|Borussia Dortmund
|37
|Freizeit
|Xiaomi
|33
|Hardware
