Infineon strengthens startup ecosystem in India (FOTO)

Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Infineon Technologies Aktie Die Infineon Technologies Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,65 % und einem Kurs von 36,71 auf Tradegate (20. August 2025, 10:08 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Infineon Technologies Aktie um +0,26 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -2,43 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Infineon Technologies bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 48,08 Mrd.. Infineon Technologies zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,3500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 1,0400 %. Die letzten 9 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 44,44EUR. Von den letzten 9 Analysten der Infineon Technologies Aktie empfehlen 2 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 39,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 49,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +6,25 %/+33,50 % bedeutet.

Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte Infineon Technologies Infineon Technologies -0,66 % Aktie 15 Aufrufe heute vonHS 16.08.25, 15:13

Bangalore, India (ots) - - Infineon India has signed a Memorandum ofUnderstanding (MoU) with the Department for Promotion of Industry and InternalTrade (DPIIT)- This further strengthens Infineon's long-standing commitment to foster thecountry's startup ecosystem- Recent startup success stories contribute to energy-efficient e-mobility andsmart e-health solutionsIndia is rapidly emerging as a hub for semiconductor innovation. As a globalleader in power semiconductors and the Internet of Things (IoT), Infineon hasbeen collaborating with Indian start-ups for years, recognizing the importanceof this in accelerating innovation. With a focus on supporting advancement andentrepreneurship in the country the company has formed partnerships with variousorganizations, including NITI Aayog, Startup India, and the Ministry ofElectronics and Information Technology (MEITY), to promote the "Make in India"initiative and foster startup growth.Memorandum sparks startup innovation in IoT, electromobility, and securityAs part of its ongoing efforts, Infineon India has signed a Memorandum ofUnderstanding (MoU) with the Department for Promotion of Industry and InternalTrade (DPIIT) this year. The MoU aims to develop, foster, and promote thecountry's innovation ecosystem by encouraging and supporting engineeringstudents, product startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs through designchallenges using Infineon's innovative products to address applications ofrelevance for India."We are committed to empowering India's startup ecosystem in microelectronics",said Vinay Shenoy, Managing Director of Infineon India . "Partnerships such asthe MoU with DPIIT allow us to work with innovative startups, giving them accessto state-of-the-art technologies and our local and global networks. In return,we tap into their agility and entrepreneurial spirit, driving mutual growth andstrengthening India's innovation ecosystem."Propelling the Indian startup ecosystemInfineon India has collaborated with various incubators and innovationecosystems for years, including the Foundation for Science Innovation &Development at IISC Bangalore, IIT Madras Incubation Cell, and Artpark, AI &Robotics Technology Park @IISC. These partnerships have enabled the company tosupport startups and innovators in the country, and provide them with access toresources, expertise, and funding. Some of the key initiatives undertaken byInfineon India include the AI Challenge with Startup India and AGNIi, the solar