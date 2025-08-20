    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsInfineon Technologies AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Infineon Technologies
    125 Aufrufe 125 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Infineon strengthens startup ecosystem in India (FOTO)

    Bangalore, India (ots) - - Infineon India has signed a Memorandum of
    Understanding (MoU) with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal
    Trade (DPIIT)

    - This further strengthens Infineon's long-standing commitment to foster the
    country's startup ecosystem

    - Recent startup success stories contribute to energy-efficient e-mobility and
    smart e-health solutions

    India is rapidly emerging as a hub for semiconductor innovation. As a global
    leader in power semiconductors and the Internet of Things (IoT), Infineon has
    been collaborating with Indian start-ups for years, recognizing the importance
    of this in accelerating innovation. With a focus on supporting advancement and
    entrepreneurship in the country the company has formed partnerships with various
    organizations, including NITI Aayog, Startup India, and the Ministry of
    Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), to promote the "Make in India"
    initiative and foster startup growth.

    Memorandum sparks startup innovation in IoT, electromobility, and security

    As part of its ongoing efforts, Infineon India has signed a Memorandum of
    Understanding (MoU) with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal
    Trade (DPIIT) this year. The MoU aims to develop, foster, and promote the
    country's innovation ecosystem by encouraging and supporting engineering
    students, product startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs through design
    challenges using Infineon's innovative products to address applications of
    relevance for India.

    "We are committed to empowering India's startup ecosystem in microelectronics",
    said Vinay Shenoy, Managing Director of Infineon India . "Partnerships such as
    the MoU with DPIIT allow us to work with innovative startups, giving them access
    to state-of-the-art technologies and our local and global networks. In return,
    we tap into their agility and entrepreneurial spirit, driving mutual growth and
    strengthening India's innovation ecosystem."

    Propelling the Indian startup ecosystem

    Infineon India has collaborated with various incubators and innovation
    ecosystems for years, including the Foundation for Science Innovation &
    Development at IISC Bangalore, IIT Madras Incubation Cell, and Artpark, AI &
    Robotics Technology Park @IISC. These partnerships have enabled the company to
    support startups and innovators in the country, and provide them with access to
    resources, expertise, and funding. Some of the key initiatives undertaken by
    Infineon India include the AI Challenge with Startup India and AGNIi, the solar
     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Infineon Technologies Aktie

    Die Infineon Technologies Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,65 % und einem Kurs von 36,71 auf Tradegate (20. August 2025, 10:08 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Infineon Technologies Aktie um +0,26 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -2,43 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Infineon Technologies bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 48,08 Mrd..

    Infineon Technologies zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,3500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 1,0400 %.

    Die letzten 9 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 44,44EUR. Von den letzten 9 Analysten der Infineon Technologies Aktie empfehlen 2 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 39,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 49,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +6,25 %/+33,50 % bedeutet.

    Seite 1 von 2 



    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu Infineon Technologies - 623100 - DE0006231004

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Infineon Technologies. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!


    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Infineon strengthens startup ecosystem in India (FOTO) - Infineon India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) - This further strengthens Infineon's long-standing commitment to foster the country's startup ecosystem …