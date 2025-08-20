Infineon strengthens startup ecosystem in India (FOTO)
Understanding (MoU) with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal
Trade (DPIIT)
- This further strengthens Infineon's long-standing commitment to foster the
country's startup ecosystem
- Recent startup success stories contribute to energy-efficient e-mobility and
smart e-health solutions
India is rapidly emerging as a hub for semiconductor innovation. As a global
leader in power semiconductors and the Internet of Things (IoT), Infineon has
been collaborating with Indian start-ups for years, recognizing the importance
of this in accelerating innovation. With a focus on supporting advancement and
entrepreneurship in the country the company has formed partnerships with various
organizations, including NITI Aayog, Startup India, and the Ministry of
Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), to promote the "Make in India"
initiative and foster startup growth.
Memorandum sparks startup innovation in IoT, electromobility, and security
As part of its ongoing efforts, Infineon India has signed a Memorandum of
Understanding (MoU) with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal
Trade (DPIIT) this year. The MoU aims to develop, foster, and promote the
country's innovation ecosystem by encouraging and supporting engineering
students, product startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs through design
challenges using Infineon's innovative products to address applications of
relevance for India.
"We are committed to empowering India's startup ecosystem in microelectronics",
said Vinay Shenoy, Managing Director of Infineon India . "Partnerships such as
the MoU with DPIIT allow us to work with innovative startups, giving them access
to state-of-the-art technologies and our local and global networks. In return,
we tap into their agility and entrepreneurial spirit, driving mutual growth and
strengthening India's innovation ecosystem."
Propelling the Indian startup ecosystem
Infineon India has collaborated with various incubators and innovation
ecosystems for years, including the Foundation for Science Innovation &
Development at IISC Bangalore, IIT Madras Incubation Cell, and Artpark, AI &
Robotics Technology Park @IISC. These partnerships have enabled the company to
support startups and innovators in the country, and provide them with access to
resources, expertise, and funding. Some of the key initiatives undertaken by
Infineon India include the AI Challenge with Startup India and AGNIi, the solar
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Infineon Technologies Aktie
Die Infineon Technologies Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,65 % und einem Kurs von 36,71 auf Tradegate (20. August 2025, 10:08 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Infineon Technologies Aktie um +0,26 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -2,43 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Infineon Technologies bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 48,08 Mrd..
Infineon Technologies zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,3500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 1,0400 %.
Die letzten 9 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 44,44EUR. Von den letzten 9 Analysten der Infineon Technologies Aktie empfehlen 2 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 39,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 49,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +6,25 %/+33,50 % bedeutet.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Community Beiträge zu Infineon Technologies - 623100 - DE0006231004
Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Infineon Technologies. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!
https://www.electrive.net/2025/05/20/infineon-versorgt-die-r2-plattform-von-rivian-mit-sic-traktionsmodulen/#google_vignette
https://www.infineon.com/cms/de/about-infineon/press/press-releases/2025/INFXX202503-074.html
Die Studie, auf die sich Infineon bezieht, ist wohl kostenpflichtig:
https://omdia.tech.informa.com/om128000/competitive-landscaping-tool-clt-annual--4q24