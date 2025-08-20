VISTAJET FIRST TO FLY WITHIN THE KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA, FURTHER EXPANDING DOMESTIC FLIGHT SOLUTIONS

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - VistaJet, the first and only global

private aviation company and part of the Vista group, announces that it is the

first foreign operator to offer flights internally within the Kingdom of Saudi

Arabia. This exciting agreement is a commitment to dedicate VistaJet services

and expertise to facilitate the strategic goals of the Kingdom, and with the

leadership's vision and implementation of the General Authority of Civil

Aviation (GACA).



Given the nature of Vista's fully-owned floating fleet, the company is best

positioned to offer immediate private aviation services throughout the Kingdom,

while ensuring the operational efficiencies of its worldwide operations continue

to best serve local clients. With the largest international fleet of Global 7500

aircraft, and soon Global 8000 jets, VistaJet clients can additionally reach any

point around the globe non-stop directly from the Kingdom, thanks to its

strategic central geographical position.







recognition from GACA marks a significant milestone for Vista's operations in

the Kingdom. By expanding our domestic capabilities, we are not only

strengthening our regional presence, but also amplifying the efficiency of our

global fleet. We are proud to support Vision 2030 and grateful to the leadership

and the GACA team for making this possible. This enables us to serve our clients

with seamless access across the Kingdom and beyond, ensuring that every journey

reflects Vista's commitment to reliability, consistency and world-class

service."



Saudi Arabia's aviation industry is undergoing a historic transformation,

positioned as a key pillar of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. With bold ambitions to

become a global hub for travel, trade and investment, the Kingdom and GACA are

rapidly modernizing the country's aviation landscape through regulation,

infrastructure and innovation, connecting Asia, Africa and Europe like never

before. This vision is symbiotic to Vista's operations as the most advanced,

sustainable and interconnected flying solutions at the very best value, anytime,

anywhere around the world.



VistaJet has served the market for more than 15 years - more than any other

international operator - and is committed to ensuring it adds true value to the

Kingdom. Saudi Arabia has proven a key growth market for VistaJet, and continues

During the first half of 2025, the company





