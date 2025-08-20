VISTAJET FIRST TO FLY WITHIN THE KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA, FURTHER EXPANDING DOMESTIC FLIGHT SOLUTIONS

    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - VistaJet, the first and only global
    private aviation company and part of the Vista group, announces that it is the
    first foreign operator to offer flights internally within the Kingdom of Saudi
    Arabia. This exciting agreement is a commitment to dedicate VistaJet services
    and expertise to facilitate the strategic goals of the Kingdom, and with the
    leadership's vision and implementation of the General Authority of Civil
    Aviation (GACA).

    Given the nature of Vista's fully-owned floating fleet, the company is best
    positioned to offer immediate private aviation services throughout the Kingdom,
    while ensuring the operational efficiencies of its worldwide operations continue
    to best serve local clients. With the largest international fleet of Global 7500
    aircraft, and soon Global 8000 jets, VistaJet clients can additionally reach any
    point around the globe non-stop directly from the Kingdom, thanks to its
    strategic central geographical position.

    Nick van der Meer, Chief Operating Officer at Vista, said: " The approval and
    recognition from GACA marks a significant milestone for Vista's operations in
    the Kingdom. By expanding our domestic capabilities, we are not only
    strengthening our regional presence, but also amplifying the efficiency of our
    global fleet. We are proud to support Vision 2030 and grateful to the leadership
    and the GACA team for making this possible. This enables us to serve our clients
    with seamless access across the Kingdom and beyond, ensuring that every journey
    reflects Vista's commitment to reliability, consistency and world-class
    service."

    Saudi Arabia's aviation industry is undergoing a historic transformation,
    positioned as a key pillar of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. With bold ambitions to
    become a global hub for travel, trade and investment, the Kingdom and GACA are
    rapidly modernizing the country's aviation landscape through regulation,
    infrastructure and innovation, connecting Asia, Africa and Europe like never
    before. This vision is symbiotic to Vista's operations as the most advanced,
    sustainable and interconnected flying solutions at the very best value, anytime,
    anywhere around the world.

    VistaJet has served the market for more than 15 years - more than any other
    international operator - and is committed to ensuring it adds true value to the
    Kingdom. Saudi Arabia has proven a key growth market for VistaJet, and continues
    to deliver numerous opportunities. During the first half of 2025, the company
