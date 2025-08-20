DAX, Guess? & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Novo Nordisk A/S
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Guess?
|+24,35 %
|Textilindustrie
|🥈
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals
|+24,05 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Voltabox
|+15,02 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|enCore Energy
|-15,91 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|James Hardie Industries Chess Units of Foreign Securities
|-29,67 %
|Baugewerbe
|🟥
|United States Cellular
|-30,08 %
|Telekommunikation
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Alset AI Ventures
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|Pharmaindustrie
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Lynas Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
|Opendoor Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|135
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|51
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Rheinmetall
|46
|Maschinenbau
|Novo Nordisk
|41
|Pharmaindustrie
|Palantir
|40
|Informationstechnologie
|Viking Therapeutics
|37
|Biotechnologie
Guess?
Wochenperformance: +22,22 %
Wochenperformance: +22,22 %
Platz 1
Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +9,09 %
Wochenperformance: +9,09 %
Platz 2
Voltabox
Wochenperformance: +54,55 %
Wochenperformance: +54,55 %
Platz 3
enCore Energy
Wochenperformance: -16,18 %
Wochenperformance: -16,18 %
Platz 4
James Hardie Industries Chess Units of Foreign Securities
Wochenperformance: -25,61 %
Wochenperformance: -25,61 %
Platz 5
United States Cellular
Wochenperformance: -28,62 %
Wochenperformance: -28,62 %
Platz 6
Alset AI Ventures
Wochenperformance: +14,07 %
Wochenperformance: +14,07 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -7,80 %
Wochenperformance: -7,80 %
Platz 8
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -6,53 %
Wochenperformance: -6,53 %
Platz 9
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -20,67 %
Wochenperformance: -20,67 %
Platz 10
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: -1,14 %
Wochenperformance: -1,14 %
Platz 11
Opendoor Technologies
Wochenperformance: +41,22 %
Wochenperformance: +41,22 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,82 %
Wochenperformance: +0,82 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -7,80 %
Wochenperformance: -7,80 %
Platz 14
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -2,06 %
Wochenperformance: -2,06 %
Platz 15
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: +7,89 %
Wochenperformance: +7,89 %
Platz 16
Palantir
Wochenperformance: -16,22 %
Wochenperformance: -16,22 %
Platz 17
Viking Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -38,64 %
Wochenperformance: -38,64 %
Platz 18
