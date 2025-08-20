    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNovo Nordisk AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Novo Nordisk
    DAX, Guess? & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
    Foto: Novo Nordisk A/S

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Guess? +24,35 % Textilindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Rocket Pharmaceuticals +24,05 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Voltabox +15,02 % Elektrogeräte Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 enCore Energy -15,91 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 James Hardie Industries Chess Units of Foreign Securities -29,67 % Baugewerbe Nachrichten
    🟥 United States Cellular -30,08 % Telekommunikation Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Alset AI Ventures Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Almonty Industries Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Newron Pharmaceuticals Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
      Lynas Rare Earths Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Opendoor Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 135 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Almonty Industries 51 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Rheinmetall 46 Maschinenbau Forum Nachrichten
      Novo Nordisk 41 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Palantir 40 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Viking Therapeutics 37 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    DAX, Guess? & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.