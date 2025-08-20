APONTIS PHARMA: Leadership Shake-Up in Management Board
Bruno Wohlschlegel, who revitalized APONTIS PHARMA, will exit as CEO in August 2025, leaving a legacy of profitability and strategic mergers, all while pioneering single-pill health solutions.
- Bruno Wohlschlegel, CEO of APONTIS PHARMA AG, will leave the company at the end of August 2025, transitioning to an advisory role until September.
- Wohlschlegel was appointed CEO in September 2023 to lead the company's restructuring and return to profitability.
- APONTIS PHARMA achieved significant progress and profitability in fiscal year 2024 after implementing a performance improvement program.
- Zentiva announced a voluntary public purchase offer for APONTIS PHARMA shares, which was approved by shareholders on July 29, 2025.
- Following the merger squeeze-out, APONTIS PHARMA will cease to exist, and its shares will no longer be traded.
- The company specializes in single-pill combinations for various health conditions, significantly improving patient adherence and treatment outcomes.
