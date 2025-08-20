NFON AG Surprises with New FY 2025 Forecast Update!
NFON AG revises its 2025 financial guidance amidst market challenges, adjusting revenue growth to 3%-5% and EBITDA to EUR 12.5M-EUR 14.0M, while maintaining confidence in its strategic goals.
- NFON AG has revised its financial year 2025 guidance based on preliminary results and current market assessments.
- The revised guidance expects consolidated revenue growth of 3% to 5%, down from the previous 8% to 10%.
- Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be between EUR 12.5 million and EUR 14.0 million, revised from EUR 13.5 million to EUR 15.5 million.
- The revision is due to market uncertainties and economic challenges, particularly in Germany, affecting investment and growth in the core cloud telephony segment.
- Despite the revision, NFON AG remains confident in achieving its medium-term targets as part of its NFON Next 2027 strategy, supported by recurring revenue, a diversified business model, and strategic initiatives.
- The full half-year report for 2025 will be published on 21 August 2025 and will be available on the NFON AG website.
The next important date, Financial Results H1-2025, at NFON is on 21.08.2025.
