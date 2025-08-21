50% Growth Ignites Strategic Moves for H2 Momentum
ASMALLWORLD AG is riding a wave of impressive growth and strategic innovation. With over 50% member growth and a promising new membership tier, the company is poised for continued success. Despite a dip in revenue, ASMALLWORLD AG remains profitable and is gearing up for accelerated growth in the latter half of the year.
- ASMALLWORLD AG reported over 50% member growth in H1 2025, indicating strong brand demand and community expansion.
- Revenue for H1 2025 was CHF 9.1M, down from CHF 11.8M in H1 2024, due to exceptional one-off revenues in the previous year.
- The company maintained profitability with an EBITDA of CHF 0.4M, despite lower revenue, and is targeting a 27% reduction in interest payments for the full year.
- A new membership tier called "Advantage" was launched in August 2025, offering premium travel benefits and partnerships with Cathay Pacific and Miles & More.
- ASMALLWORLD's travel services saw significant growth, with bookings increasing by over 25% year-over-year and a 150% profit growth in the Bespoke Travel division.
- The company anticipates accelerated growth in H2 2025, projecting FY 2025 revenue of CHF 18–20M and EBITDA of CHF 0.95–1.15M, driven by new partnerships and operational efficiencies.
