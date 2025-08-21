109 0 Kommentare 50% Growth Ignites Strategic Moves for H2 Momentum

ASMALLWORLD AG is riding a wave of impressive growth and strategic innovation. With over 50% member growth and a promising new membership tier, the company is poised for continued success. Despite a dip in revenue, ASMALLWORLD AG remains profitable and is gearing up for accelerated growth in the latter half of the year.

