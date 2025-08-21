Siegfried Set for Profitable Growth Success
Siegfried AG has navigated economic headwinds to achieve notable growth, underpinned by strategic initiatives and a promising outlook for continued success.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Siegfried AG achieved profitable growth in the first half of 2025, with strong demand for development and manufacturing services despite inflationary pressures and adverse currency developments.
- Net sales reached CHF 619.5 million, with a 1.6% increase in local currencies, while core EBITDA increased to CHF 133.9 million, resulting in a margin of 21.6%.
- The company made significant progress in net working capital optimization, releasing over CHF 35 million in cash, despite increased inventories for ongoing manufacturing.
- Siegfried is executing its EVOLVE+ strategy, focusing on commercial, development, and operational excellence, and making targeted technology investments for future growth opportunities.
- Strategic expansions include increasing production capacity for sterile eye drops, building spray drying capacity, and adding new manufacturing lines for pre-filled syringes and cartridges.
- Siegfried confirmed its 2025 outlook, expecting mid-single-digit sales growth in local currencies and a core EBITDA margin above 22%, with a positive mid-term outlook for continued profitable growth.
