SBO Thrives with Strong EBIT Margins Amid Market Challenges
SBO AG demonstrates resilience with strong financials and strategic growth, focusing on innovation and diversification to secure its future.
- SBO AG maintained a double-digit EBIT margin despite challenging market conditions, with sales at MEUR 253.6 and an EBIT of MEUR 28.6 (11.3% margin).
- The Precision Technology (PT) division faced low demand, leading to a 31.2% sales decline, while the Energy Equipment (EE) division improved with an 11.0% sales increase.
- SBO AG acquired 3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd. to strengthen its position in 3D metal printing, as part of its strategic diversification.
- The company completed its renaming to SBO AG and expanded strategic locations in Saudi Arabia and Vietnam, focusing on new business areas like geothermal energy and carbon capture & storage.
- SBO AG's cash flow and balance sheet remain solid, with an operating cash flow of MEUR 37.1 and cash and cash equivalents at MEUR 278.9 as of June 2025.
- Despite market uncertainties, SBO AG is positioned for long-term growth, focusing on technological innovations, market expansion, and diversification into new business areas.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment is on 21.08.2025.
