    SBO Thrives with Strong EBIT Margins Amid Market Challenges

    SBO AG demonstrates resilience with strong financials and strategic growth, focusing on innovation and diversification to secure its future.

    • SBO AG maintained a double-digit EBIT margin despite challenging market conditions, with sales at MEUR 253.6 and an EBIT of MEUR 28.6 (11.3% margin).
    • The Precision Technology (PT) division faced low demand, leading to a 31.2% sales decline, while the Energy Equipment (EE) division improved with an 11.0% sales increase.
    • SBO AG acquired 3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd. to strengthen its position in 3D metal printing, as part of its strategic diversification.
    • The company completed its renaming to SBO AG and expanded strategic locations in Saudi Arabia and Vietnam, focusing on new business areas like geothermal energy and carbon capture & storage.
    • SBO AG's cash flow and balance sheet remain solid, with an operating cash flow of MEUR 37.1 and cash and cash equivalents at MEUR 278.9 as of June 2025.
    • Despite market uncertainties, SBO AG is positioned for long-term growth, focusing on technological innovations, market expansion, and diversification into new business areas.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment is on 21.08.2025.


    Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment

    +0,17 %
    -0,92 %
    +0,68 %
    -9,46 %
    -11,02 %
    -45,40 %
    +24,16 %
    -32,94 %
    +29,93 %
    ISIN:AT0000946652WKN:907391





