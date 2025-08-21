Swiss Prime Site's 2025 Success: Two-Pillar Strategy Shines!
Swiss Prime Site demonstrates impressive financial agility, with strategic expansions and acquisitions fueling a promising outlook for 2025.
Foto: Paul Skupin/Geisler-Fotopress - picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress
- Increase in funds from operations (FFO I) per share by 3.4% to CHF 2.10, despite a higher number of shares due to a capital increase.
- Growth of total real estate assets to CHF 27.0 billion, with CHF 13.3 billion in Swiss Prime Site’s own portfolio and CHF 13.7 billion in Asset Management.
- Asset Management revenues increased by 41% to CHF 38.0 million, driven by capital raises and transactions, and the acquisition of Fundamenta.
- Capital increase of CHF 300 million for profitable growth, with first acquisitions in Geneva and Lausanne-West, and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 38.4%.
- Stable rental income with a 2.2% increase on a like-for-like basis, despite a temporary 2.8% decrease due to construction projects and sales.
- Confirmation of optimistic outlook for 2025, with expectations of a vacancy rate below 3.8% and FFO I per share at the upper end of the forecast range.
