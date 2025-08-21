Swiss Prime Site's 2025 Success: Two-Pillar Strategy Shines!

Increase in funds from operations (FFO I) per share by 3.4% to CHF 2.10, despite a higher number of shares due to a capital increase.

Growth of total real estate assets to CHF 27.0 billion, with CHF 13.3 billion in Swiss Prime Site’s own portfolio and CHF 13.7 billion in Asset Management.

Asset Management revenues increased by 41% to CHF 38.0 million, driven by capital raises and transactions, and the acquisition of Fundamenta.

Capital increase of CHF 300 million for profitable growth, with first acquisitions in Geneva and Lausanne-West, and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 38.4%.

Stable rental income with a 2.2% increase on a like-for-like basis, despite a temporary 2.8% decrease due to construction projects and sales.

Confirmation of optimistic outlook for 2025, with expectations of a vacancy rate below 3.8% and FFO I per share at the upper end of the forecast range.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Swiss Prime Site is on 21.08.2025.



