NFON AG: AI-Driven Success Boosts H1 Growth

NFON AG reported a total revenue increase of 3.9% to EUR 44.2 million in H1 2025.

Non-recurring revenue grew significantly by 19.9% to EUR 2.9 million, while recurring revenue rose by 2.9% to EUR 41.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 3.4% to EUR 5.7 million, despite a decrease in operating cash flow to EUR 2.5 million.

The company is on track with its dual transformation strategy, NFON Next 2027, focusing on AI solutions and partner ecosystem expansion.

Full-year guidance for 2025 has been adjusted, now expecting revenue growth of 3% to 5% and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 12.5 million and EUR 14.0 million.

NFON introduced new AI functions and a modular license model, enhancing its cloud telephony platform and expanding its international presence with a new location in Kosovo.

