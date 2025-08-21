    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNFON AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu NFON
    45 Aufrufe 45 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    NFON AG: AI-Driven Success Boosts H1 Growth

    NFON AG has unveiled a promising financial trajectory for H1 2025, showcasing a robust revenue climb and strategic advancements. With a notable 3.9% revenue surge and a bold focus on AI and global expansion, NFON is redefining its market presence. As it embarks on its NFON Next 2027 journey, the company is poised for further growth and innovation.

    NFON AG: AI-Driven Success Boosts H1 Growth
    Foto: Dena Skulskaya - Unsplash
    • NFON AG reported a total revenue increase of 3.9% to EUR 44.2 million in H1 2025.
    • Non-recurring revenue grew significantly by 19.9% to EUR 2.9 million, while recurring revenue rose by 2.9% to EUR 41.3 million.
    • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 3.4% to EUR 5.7 million, despite a decrease in operating cash flow to EUR 2.5 million.
    • The company is on track with its dual transformation strategy, NFON Next 2027, focusing on AI solutions and partner ecosystem expansion.
    • Full-year guidance for 2025 has been adjusted, now expecting revenue growth of 3% to 5% and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 12.5 million and EUR 14.0 million.
    • NFON introduced new AI functions and a modular license model, enhancing its cloud telephony platform and expanding its international presence with a new location in Kosovo.

    The next important date, Financial Results H1-2025, at NFON is on 21.08.2025.

    The price of NFON at the time of the news was 6,2000EUR and was down -0,40 % compared with the previous day.


    NFON

    -0,40 %
    -4,62 %
    -10,79 %
    -7,46 %
    -1,59 %
    -33,40 %
    -55,75 %
    -67,88 %
    ISIN:DE000A0N4N52WKN:A0N4N5





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    NFON AG: AI-Driven Success Boosts H1 Growth NFON AG has unveiled a promising financial trajectory for H1 2025, showcasing a robust revenue climb and strategic advancements. With a notable 3.9% revenue surge and a bold focus on AI and global expansion, NFON is redefining its market presence. …