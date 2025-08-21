CTS Eventim: On Track for 2025 Success in H1 2025

CTS EVENTIM achieved record revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the Ticketing segment for the first half of 2025, despite a challenging market environment.

Revenue for the first half of 2025 grew by 7.6% to EUR 1.294 billion, while adjusted EBITDA slightly declined by 0.8% to EUR 200.5 million.

The Ticketing segment's revenue increased by 16.1% to EUR 415.7 million, with adjusted EBITDA rising by 6.6% to EUR 166.8 million, reflecting strong business growth.

The Live Entertainment segment saw a 3.3% revenue increase to EUR 894.4 million, but adjusted EBITDA fell by 26.1% to EUR 33.7 million due to cost pressures and integration expenses.

CTS EVENTIM's CEO emphasized the company's strong performance driven by organic growth and recent acquisitions, positioning it well for sustainable growth.

The company maintains its 2025 forecast despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, highlighting its resilience and market strength.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at CTS Eventim is on 21.08.2025.

The price of CTS Eventim at the time of the news was 92,90EUR and was down -6,77 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.965,37PKT (+0,13 %).





