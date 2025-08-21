CTS Eventim: On Track for 2025 Success in H1 2025
Amidst a turbulent market landscape, CTS EVENTIM has soared to new heights, reporting record-breaking revenue and growth in the Ticketing segment for the first half of 2025. This achievement underscores CTS EVENTIM's resilience and strategic prowess, setting a robust foundation for future success.
Foto: Hauke-Christian Dittrich - picture alliance/dpa
- CTS EVENTIM achieved record revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the Ticketing segment for the first half of 2025, despite a challenging market environment.
- Revenue for the first half of 2025 grew by 7.6% to EUR 1.294 billion, while adjusted EBITDA slightly declined by 0.8% to EUR 200.5 million.
- The Ticketing segment's revenue increased by 16.1% to EUR 415.7 million, with adjusted EBITDA rising by 6.6% to EUR 166.8 million, reflecting strong business growth.
- The Live Entertainment segment saw a 3.3% revenue increase to EUR 894.4 million, but adjusted EBITDA fell by 26.1% to EUR 33.7 million due to cost pressures and integration expenses.
- CTS EVENTIM's CEO emphasized the company's strong performance driven by organic growth and recent acquisitions, positioning it well for sustainable growth.
- The company maintains its 2025 forecast despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, highlighting its resilience and market strength.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at CTS Eventim is on 21.08.2025.
The price of CTS Eventim at the time of the news was 92,90EUR and was down -6,77 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.965,37PKT (+0,13 %).
