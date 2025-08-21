Tonies Registered (A) Soars with Profitable H1 Growth, Eyes 2025!
Tonies' remarkable H1 2025 performance, marked by a 20.3% revenue rise, sets the stage for continued global success and strategic growth.
- Group revenue in H1 2025 increased by 20.3% year-over-year to EUR 176.6 million in constant currency, with significant growth in North America (+28.3%) and Rest of World (+76.4%).
- Tonies achieved a positive adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.1% in H1 2025, demonstrating operational excellence in a volatile environment.
- The company forecasts strong profitable growth for FY 2025, with expected revenue growth of over 25% at the Group level and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.5% to 8.5%.
- Tonies strengthened its position as a global category leader, with international revenues now accounting for 60% of total revenue.
- North America showed dynamic growth with a 28.3% increase in revenue, driven by both direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels.
- Tonies announced a new Management Board composition to accelerate international growth, with Hansjörg Müller appointed as CFO and Christoph Frehsee as Chief Revenue Officer.
