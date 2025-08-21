DroneShield, Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company
|+14,35 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥈
|The Payments Group Holding
|+9,57 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|Great Wall Motor (H)
|+7,93 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🟥
|Sonic Healthcare
|-12,68 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|Coty Registered (A)
|-14,45 %
|Kosmetik
|🟥
|Mobvista
|-16,46 %
|Dienstleistungen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Lynas Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Battery X Metals
|Rohstoffe
|Barrick Mining Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|Canopy Growth
|Pharmaindustrie
|Xiaomi
|Hardware
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DroneShield
|56
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥈
|Tesla
|44
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|43
|Rohstoffe
|Rheinmetall
|41
|Maschinenbau
|AUR Portfolio III
|39
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Novo Nordisk
|37
|Pharmaindustrie
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company
Wochenperformance: +21,37 %
Platz 1
The Payments Group Holding
Wochenperformance: +25,65 %
Platz 2
Great Wall Motor (H)
Wochenperformance: +20,15 %
Platz 3
Sonic Healthcare
Wochenperformance: -13,94 %
Platz 4
Coty Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -17,73 %
Platz 5
Mobvista
Wochenperformance:
Platz 6
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: +3,55 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -9,99 %
Platz 8
Battery X Metals
Wochenperformance: -5,26 %
Platz 9
Barrick Mining Corporation
Wochenperformance: +3,95 %
Platz 10
Canopy Growth
Wochenperformance: -28,13 %
Platz 11
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: -2,02 %
Platz 12
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -22,77 %
Platz 13
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -3,99 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -9,99 %
Platz 15
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -2,83 %
Platz 16
AUR Portfolio III
Wochenperformance: +7,45 %
Platz 17
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: +6,54 %
Platz 18
