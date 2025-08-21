Innoscripta Shines: Stellar H1 2025 Performance

Innoscripta SE reported a successful first half of 2025, with significant increases in revenue, net income, and customer numbers.

The company saw a 93% increase in consolidated revenue, reaching €44.10 million, and a 127% increase in consolidated EBIT, reaching €23.80 million.

The number of customers grew by 17% to approximately 2,100, with an increase of around 300 customers compared to December 31, 2024.

The average number of employees rose to 337, up from 247 in the first half of 2024.

Innoscripta attributes its growth to the optimization of digital processes, development of the Clusterix platform, and expansion of scalability and efficiency.

The company believes it is well-positioned for continued long-term growth and will present its half-year results on August 21, 2025, at 3 p.m. CEST.

The price of innoscripta at the time of the news was 92,90EUR and was down -0,05 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 94,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,18 % since publication.





