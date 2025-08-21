Mayr-Melnhof Karton Reveals 2025 Half-Year Financial Performance!

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG reported a 29% increase in adjusted operating profit for the first half of 2025, primarily driven by the Board & Paper division.

The company launched a "Fit-For-Future" program aimed at achieving over EUR 150 million in sustainable profit improvements by 2027.

Despite the profit increase, the market remains challenging with weak consumer demand and overcapacities affecting performance.

The Group's consolidated sales for the first half of 2025 were EUR 2,030 million, slightly down from EUR 2,043.9 million in the same period of 2024.

Profit for the period surged to EUR 164.3 million, a 339.9% increase compared to EUR 37.4 million in the previous year, largely due to a one-off income from the sale of TANN Group.

The second half of 2025 is expected to be impacted by annual maintenance costs in the Board & Paper division, estimated at around EUR 40 million.

