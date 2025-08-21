Mayr-Melnhof Karton Reveals 2025 Half-Year Financial Performance!
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG defies market challenges with a robust profit surge, fueled by strategic initiatives and division strength. A 29% leap in operating profit showcases resilience amid economic hurdles. The 'Fit-For-Future' program aims for sustainable growth, targeting EUR 150 million by 2027. Despite profit gains, the market's weak demand and overcapacity loom large. The latter half of 2025 will test resilience with expected maintenance costs.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG reported a 29% increase in adjusted operating profit for the first half of 2025, primarily driven by the Board & Paper division.
- The company launched a "Fit-For-Future" program aimed at achieving over EUR 150 million in sustainable profit improvements by 2027.
- Despite the profit increase, the market remains challenging with weak consumer demand and overcapacities affecting performance.
- The Group's consolidated sales for the first half of 2025 were EUR 2,030 million, slightly down from EUR 2,043.9 million in the same period of 2024.
- Profit for the period surged to EUR 164.3 million, a 339.9% increase compared to EUR 37.4 million in the previous year, largely due to a one-off income from the sale of TANN Group.
- The second half of 2025 is expected to be impacted by annual maintenance costs in the Board & Paper division, estimated at around EUR 40 million.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Mayr-Melnhof Karton is on 21.08.2025.
The price of Mayr-Melnhof Karton at the time of the news was 82,75EUR and was up +0,18 % compared with the previous
day.
+2,78 %
+6,84 %
+10,55 %
+8,95 %
-19,14 %
-46,99 %
-39,83 %
-20,28 %
+238,88 %
ISIN:AT0000938204WKN:890447
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte