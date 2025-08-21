Ottobock's 2025: Innovation Drives Profitable Growth
Ottobock's stellar H1 2025 results, marked by strategic growth and innovation, signal a promising future.
- Ottobock reported strong H1 2025 results with a revenue increase to EUR 801 million, up 5.0% from H1 2024.
- Organic growth for the company was 10.0%, driven by strategic product launches and seven acquisitions.
- Underlying EBITDA rose by 30.5% to EUR 180 million, with an EBITDA margin of 22.5%, up from 18.1% in H1 2024.
- Free cash flow nearly tripled to EUR 93 million compared to EUR 36 million in the same period last year.
- The company launched four strategic key products, including the Speedhand Solution and the Exopulse Suit, enhancing its innovation pipeline.
- Ottobock continues to invest in future technologies and maintains a strong financial position, indicating confidence for the second half of the year.
