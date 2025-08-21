Nabaltec's Mid-Year 2025 Report Reveals Key Insights

Nabaltec AG reported consolidated revenues of EUR 106.5 million for the first half of 2025, a decrease of 1.7% compared to the same period in the previous year.

The company's EBIT for the first half of 2025 was EUR 8.9 million, down 18.5% from the previous year, with an EBIT margin of 8.4%.

Nabaltec forecasts a revenue decrease of up to 2% for the entire year of 2025, with an expected EBIT margin between 7% and 9%.

The "Functional Fillers" segment saw a slight revenue increase of 0.3% in the first half of 2025, while the "Specialty Aluminas" segment experienced a 7.0% revenue decline.

EBITDA for the first half of 2025 was EUR 14.6 million, a decrease of 13.9% from the previous year, with an EBITDA margin of 13.7%.

Despite economic challenges, Nabaltec plans to continue its investment strategy with an expected annual investment volume of around EUR 30 million, primarily funded from its own resources.

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at Nabaltec is on 21.08.2025.

The price of Nabaltec at the time of the news was 13,150EUR and was up +1,15 % compared with the previous day.

8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,14 % since publication.





