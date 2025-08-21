DAX, SBF & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SBF
|+14,89 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|TAKARA HOLDINGS
|+14,77 %
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
|🥉
|Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company
|+13,33 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|Sensirion Holding
|-17,00 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|CTS Eventim
|-17,51 %
|Unterhaltung
|🟥
|Coty Registered (A)
|-19,56 %
|Kosmetik
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Lynas Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Alset AI Ventures
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Ballard Power Systems
|Erneuerbare Energien
|BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Lilium Registered (A)
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|256
|-
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|62
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|AUR Portfolio III
|52
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|DroneShield
|45
|Sonstige Technologie
|Tesla
|40
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Almonty Industries
|39
|Rohstoffe
SBF
Wochenperformance: -8,70 %
Platz 1
TAKARA HOLDINGS
Wochenperformance: +29,11 %
Platz 2
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company
Wochenperformance: +21,37 %
Platz 3
Sensirion Holding
Wochenperformance: -2,42 %
Platz 4
CTS Eventim
Wochenperformance: -5,14 %
Platz 5
Coty Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -17,73 %
Platz 6
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: +3,55 %
Platz 7
Alset AI Ventures
Wochenperformance: +8,33 %
Platz 8
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: -6,00 %
Platz 9
Ballard Power Systems
Wochenperformance: +3,26 %
Platz 10
BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered
Wochenperformance: -19,20 %
Platz 11
Lilium Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -33,67 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,54 %
Platz 13
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +0,18 %
Platz 14
AUR Portfolio III
Wochenperformance: +7,45 %
Platz 15
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -22,77 %
Platz 16
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -3,99 %
Platz 17
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -9,99 %
Platz 18
