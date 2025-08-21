    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSantacruz Silver Mining AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Santacruz Silver Mining
    DAX, SBF & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 SBF +14,89 % Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 TAKARA HOLDINGS +14,77 % Industrie/Mischkonzerne Nachrichten
    🥉 Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company +13,33 % Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Sensirion Holding -17,00 % Elektrogeräte Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 CTS Eventim -17,51 % Unterhaltung Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Coty Registered (A) -19,56 % Kosmetik Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Lynas Rare Earths Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Alset AI Ventures Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Santacruz Silver Mining Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Ballard Power Systems Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
      BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      Lilium Registered (A) Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 256 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Gerresheimer 62 Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 AUR Portfolio III 52 Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      DroneShield 45 Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
      Tesla 40 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Almonty Industries 39 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    DAX, SBF & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.